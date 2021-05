Free and fair elections are the cornerstone of American democracy. Right now, our election system is facing unprecedented threats. This spring, H.R. 1, ironically titled the “For the People Act,” passed the House without support from a single Republican. It threatens to strip away states’ measures to protect legitimate votes and implement unconstitutional federal standards on the election process. Under the guise of expanding voter access, the bill would throw away the rule book and voters’ right to a free and fair election.