Alabama is expected to enter the 2021 college football season as the favorite to win the SEC West, but whether or not LSU or Texas A&M is the biggest threat to the Crimson Tide at No. 2 is up for debate. The Aggies finished second in the West after a strong 9-1 regular season and an Orange Bowl victory over North Carolina. However, coach Jimbo Fisher’s team has a few holes to address this offseason, including quarterback and a rebuild in the offensive trenches. With a veteran two-deep and a better staff, the Tigers are expected to rebound from a disappointing 5-5 mark.