According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, The New York Yankees shortstop Glyeber Torres has tested positive for Covid 19, making it the eighth member of the traveling party to contract the disease. Torres is a hard-luck kid as this is the second time he has had the virus. He contracted it back in December as well. He has been placed on the Covid related IL. Torres will need to complete a quarantine period and test negative before he’s cleared to return from the IL.