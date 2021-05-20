newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Yankees sit ‘good-to-go’ Gary Sanchez

By Dan Martin
New York Post
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON, Texas — After leaving Tuesday’s game with cramping in his left hamstring, Gary Sanchez was “good to go” Wednesday, according to Yankees manager Aaron Boone. Still, the manager opted to keep Sanchez out of the starting lineup Wednesday night against the Rangers, with Kyle Higashioka behind the plate and Aaron Judge getting another day as DH.

nypost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Kyle Higashioka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#To Go#Rangers#Covid#Swb#Coach Matt Blake#Dh#Spring#Arlington
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees-Cubs Gary Sanchez-Anthony Rizzo blockbuster is too insane

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 15: Anthony Rizzo #44 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after his RBI double in the fifth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Wrigley Field on September 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) The New York Yankees have reemerged in recent weeks as...
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Yankees: Good news and bad news in loss to Washington, taste of their own medicine

The New York Yankees lost their second consecutive game against the Washington Nationals on Friday, falling back to .500 on the season. After failing to sweep the Houston Astros in a three-game series, the Yankees are now looking to take down Washington, who have had their fair share of struggles this season. Unfortunately, they weren’t only beat, they were demolished, as Jameson Taillon lasted 6.1 innings and gave up three hits and three runs, including two homers. The bullpen failed to support Taillon, though, as Jonathan Loaisiga gave up four hits and five runs in just 0.1 innings. Luis Cessa didn’t fare much better, as Washington plastered the Yankees with home runs toward the end of the game.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: Goodbye to the Baby Bombers?

April was a rough month for the New York Yankees. The team finished 12-14 and hit a low point of 6-11 midway through. Many fans and writers were livid about this performance. This wasn’t my reaction, though. In my 20 years as a fan I’ve never seen the Yankees have a losing season. And that’s despite some bad starts.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees-Nationals lineups Friday: Miguel Andujar at 1B, Gary Sanchez starts, Jameson Taillon on mound

NEW YORK — Here are the lineups for the New York Yankees and the Washington Nationals on Friday, May 7, 2021. 5/7/21. Boone is in his fourth season at the helm for the Yankees (2018-21)...guided the Yankees to a 33-27 record and second place nish in the AL East in 2020...was named the 33rd manager in Yankees history on 12/4/17, signing a three-year contract through the 2020 season with a team option for 2021...is the 18th person to both play for, and manage, the Yankees...is one of nine active managers to have played for the franchise he currently manages, joining Kevin Cash (Tampa Bay), Alex Cora (Boston), Craig Counsell (Milwaukee), Terry Francona (Cleveland), A.J. Hinch (Detroit), Dave Martinez (Washington/Montreal), Dave Roberts (Los Angeles-NL) and David Ross (Chicago-NL). Has 12 career managerial ejections (one in 2021 on 4/26 at Baltimore, two in 2020, ve in 2019 and four in 2018).
MLBYardbarker

Yankees: Good news and bad news after loss to Astros, injuries piling

In a disappointing defeat, the New York Yankees fell to the Houston Astros 7-4 on Thursday afternoon. While starting pitcher Gerrit Cole had a phenomenal performance, lasting 7.0 inning and allowed five hits and two runs, the bullpen simply couldn’t get the job done. The Yankees’ relief has been stellar the season, but it was only a matter of time before they lost their mojo, with Chad Green giving up three runs in less than an inning and Justin Wilson giving up two runs to finish the game.
MLBPosted by
Daily News

Luke Voit goes 2-for-3 in rehab assignment after knee surgery, could be back in Yankee lineup as early as next week

Luke Voit could be back in the big league lineup as soon as next week. The first baseman who is recovering from surgery to repair the meniscus in his left knee, began his minor league rehab assignment Tuesday night by going 2-for-3 with a walk and a double in Triple-A Scranton’s loss to Syracuse. “We have a little bit of an outline of what we think the next week will look like for him. He’s ...
MLBnumberfire.com

Kyle Higashioka sitting Sunday for Yankees

The New York Yankees did not list Kyle Higashioka as a starter for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Higashioka will take a seat Sunday as Gary Sanchez re-enters the lineup and bats fifth. Higashioka is batting .222 over 52 plate appearances this season, with 5 home runs, 8 runs,...
MLBchatsports.com

The New York Yankees should officially be concerned about Gary Sanchez

In his first two games of the season, New York Yankees‘ catcher Gary Sanchez slugged two home runs and appeared to have a fixed swing after three dismal seasons. However, things have gone downhill for him ever since then, leading the team to a point where they should officially be concerned about him.
MLBrotoballer.com

Lineup Takeaways - Week 5 Lineup Trends

Week five of the MLB season is in the books. There are new injuries, players landing on the COVID injured list, and many more developments that are causing lineups to alter. Let’s try to figure out what is noise and what really matters. Just a reminder, I have added a...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: Will Robinson Chirinos comeback affect Gary Sanchez?

Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez, as always, remains polarizing. Recently stripped of his full-time catching duties and sent into a semi-platoon with Kyle Higashioka, Sanchez has stopped hitting for power since the first week of the season and continues to strike out at elevated rates and struggle behind the plate. He’s...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Sitting while awaiting test results

Torres is not in the lineup Wednesday as a precaution while awaiting COVID-19 test results, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. The 24-year-old previously tested positive for the virus and is fully vaccinated, so he should be back with the team within a day or two, assuming he continues to test negative. Tyler Wade will start at shortstop in Torres' place Wednesday.
MLBPosted by
KICKS 105.5

Yankees, Mets To Go Full Capacity If Fans Are Vaccinated

You knew it was only going to be a matter of time before we started seeing vaccine segregation, well that time is here. The Yankees and Met's both announced this week that as of May 19th they can increase fan capacity to 100 percent as long as fans are vaccinated against COVID-19.
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees: Good news and bad news in ‘revenge tour’ victory over Astros

In glorious fashion, the New York Yankees trampled the Houston Astros on Tuesday evening, starting off their revenge tour in perfect fashion. Fans did not take it easy on Houston for their cheating ways, and that spark of excitement and energy helped push the Yankees over .500 on the season for the first time.
MLBtimestelegram.com

How should we feel about the Yankees right now? Here are some of the answers

NEW YORK – In a final snapshot of the Yankees’ uneven road trip, players trudged from the dugout toward the visiting clubhouse tunnel at Camden Yards as Aaron Boone engaged in a lively conversation with umpire Greg Gibson. The subject, according to Boone, was replay challenge procedure – an area...
MLBpitcherlist.com

The Stash Week 5: Top 10 Pitching Prospects to Stash in 2021

Every Saturday during the 2021 season, I will be posting a list of 10 pitching prospects to stash in redraft leagues. This is important, as I am solely evaluating prospects for their ability to impact fantasy teams in 2021—and not beyond. The big news of last week was the call-up...
MLBpinstripedprospects.com

Pinstriped Previews: Deivi Garcia Headlines Thursday’s Slate Of Games

Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (1-1) vs. Syracuse Mets (1-1) After making his first start of 2021 with the New York Yankees on Monday, April 26, Garcia will make his first start with Scranton Wilkes-Barre on Thursday in what will be just his seventh career Triple-A start. In that outing in...