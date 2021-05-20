newsbreak-logo
‘We need a break’: Another storm in RGV brings more flooding to struggling residents

By Matt Wilson - The Monitor
myrgv.com
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWESLACO — Wednesday’s storm was nothing to laugh about but Raul Reyna met it with a smile. He didn’t have a choice. Reyna was standing in the middle of the intersection of Los Torritos Street and Illinois Avenue early Wednesday afternoon with his neighbors Thomas January and Isaac Torres. The...

myrgv.com
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Hidalgo County, TXKRGV

Power outages reported throughout the RGV

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 7:10 p.m. to reflect updated outage reports. Following Saturday's thunderstorm, AEP Texas and Magic Valley Electric Cooperative announced power outages affecting their customers. AEP Texas' outage map shows 2,707 of their customers are without power as of Saturday afternoon....
Hidalgo County, TXclaimspages.com

Special Weather Statement in Hidalgo County, Texas

Issued by the National Weather Service and archived by Claims Pages. Hidalgo County Texas Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Hidalgo County, TXweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 12:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hidalgo The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Tornado Warning for South central Hidalgo County in Deep South Texas * Until 1245 PM CDT. * At 1228 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Mission Regional Medical Center, or over Mission, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Mission, Palmview, Airport Park and Mcallen Miller International Airport around 1235 PM CDT. Sharyland, Mission Fire Station Number 3, Sharyland High School, Garcia Middle School, Mcallen Convention Center, Zavala Elementary School, Mcallen Fire Department, Archer Park, Mcallen Police Department and Mcallen Chamber Of Commerce around 1240 PM CDT. Palmhurst, North McAllen, Alton, Veterans Memorial High School, Mcallen Recycling Center, Sharyland North Junior High School, Sylvia Vela Park, West Sharyland, Donna Wernecke Elementary School and Josefa Garcia Park around 1245 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Boeye Reservoir, National Butterfly Center, West Park, Juan N. Seguin Elementary School, Astroland Park, Michael E Fossum Middle School, Palmview South, Barrientes Middle School, Enrique Camarena Elementary School and Robin Park. This includes Interstate Highway 69 C between mile markers 3 and 6. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Brownsville, TXKRGV

Flood advisories remain in effect

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a flood advisory for west central Cameron County, southeastern Hidalgo County and southwestern Willacy County. The advisory will last until Saturday, May 15 at 2:45 p.m. Can't see the video? Click here. According to the NWS, some locations that will experience flooding...
Cameron County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cameron, Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 12:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cameron; Hidalgo The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Hidalgo County in Deep South Texas West central Cameron County in Deep South Texas * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 1240 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Guillermo Flores Elementary School, or near Penitas, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mission, Pharr, Harlingen, Weslaco, San Juan, Alamo, Donna, Mercedes, La Feria and Progreso. This includes the following highways US Highway 83 between mile markers 846 and 850. Interstate Highway 69 C between mile markers 1 and 3. US Highway 281 between mile markers 784 and 814. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Hidalgo County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Hidalgo The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for West Central Cameron County in deep south Texas Southeastern Hidalgo County in deep south Texas Southwestern Willacy County in deep south Texas * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 153 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Edinburg, Pharr, Harlingen, Weslaco, San Juan, Alamo, Donna, Mercedes, Elsa, Progreso, Edcouch, La Villa, Hargill, Faysville, La Blanca, Elsa Public Library, Elsa Police Department, Lyndon B Johnson Elementary School, San Carlos and San Carlos Elementary School. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Brownsville, TXPosted by
The Brownsville Herald

Rain dents drought but more expected

Heavier than expected rainfall Tuesday night into Wednesday over the Rio Grande Valley knocked down the region’s drought category a whole level, from “moderate to exceptional” to “abnormally dry to moderate.”. The precipitation isn’t reflected in today’s (May 13) updated U.S. Drought Monitor report, since the cut-off date for this...
Cameron County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Cameron, Southern Hidalgo, Starr by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Inland Cameron; Southern Hidalgo; Starr SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN HIDALGO...SOUTHEASTERN STARR AND WEST CENTRAL CAMERON COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 PM CDT At 1124 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles south of Los Ebanos to J.C. Kelly Elementary School to 11 miles south of Santa Maria. Movement was north at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Edinburg, Mission, Pharr, Harlingen, Weslaco, San Juan, Alamo, Donna, Mercedes and Hidalgo.
Weslaco, TXKRGV

Work begins on $2.5 million expansion project for Mid-Valley Airport

Major improvements are on the way to the Mid-Valley Airport in Weslaco. The city partnered up with the Texas Department of Transportation and two other agencies to make over $2.5 million in infrastructure improvements. The project will include two new hangers, six spaces for jets and two additional buildings. Construction...