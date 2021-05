Cell therapy, the transfer of healthy cells into a patient to replace damaged cells or treat illness, is a market expected to hit $48.11bn in value by 2027. Despite this, the manufacturing of these products has been an obstacle since their very inception; the personalised nature of cell therapies – often indicated for rare diseases in small patient populations – means scaling up production is a challenge, and the fast-growing sector is grappling with a shortage of the skilled staff needed to make commercial-scale manufacturing possible.