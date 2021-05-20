newsbreak-logo
San Antonio, TX

Local community gardening group in need of volunteers

By Lynette Vega, SBG San Antonio
news4sanantonio.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO -- A local community gardening group, formed during the pandemic, is looking for new volunteers to help them reach even more families in need. Sowing Strength - SATX is the brainchild of Kelsey Brooksbank. She was inspired to start building food gardens a year go after seeing the long lines at food distribution events in San Antonio. She says the project close to her heart.

