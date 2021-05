RICHMOND, Ky. – — Eastern Kentucky completed a three-game series sweep of Belmont with a pair of wins on Saturday at Earle Combs Stadium. The Colonels (20-29, 13-17 OVC) won the first game by a score of 6-4 and then edged the Bruins (20-28, 12-15 OVC) in the second game, 3-2. Each time EKU grabbed the lead in game one, Belmont answered to tie the score. The Colonels led 1-0, 3-1 and 4-3, but the Bruins answered in the very next inning each time to tie it 1-1, 3-3 and 4-4.