IN SHEEP'S CLOTHING: Harvey the ram will help build up the woolly flock at Hunter's Home

By Grant D. Crawford gcrawford@tahlequahdailypress.com
Tahlequah Daily Press
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHunter’s Home has added a new, hard-headed employee to its staff as the historic site transforms into a functioning, authentic 19th Century plantation. The ram, Harvey, will have multiple jobs as Hunter’s Home adds working livestock on the farm. Once a year, he’ll be sheered so his wool can be processed, and he’ll also help grow the flock of sheep expected to arrive within the next month or so.

