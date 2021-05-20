IN SHEEP'S CLOTHING: Harvey the ram will help build up the woolly flock at Hunter's Home
Hunter’s Home has added a new, hard-headed employee to its staff as the historic site transforms into a functioning, authentic 19th Century plantation. The ram, Harvey, will have multiple jobs as Hunter’s Home adds working livestock on the farm. Once a year, he’ll be sheered so his wool can be processed, and he’ll also help grow the flock of sheep expected to arrive within the next month or so.www.tahlequahdailypress.com