IN SHEEP'S CLOTHING: Harvey the ram will help build up the woolly flock at Hunter's Home

Twice a year the sheep at Browder’s Birds loose their coat. One by one, the animals at the Mattituck farm are led out of the enclosure and onto a wooden platform where Tabbethia Haubbold, a professional shearer and owner of Long Island Yarn and Farm, is waiting with clippers in hand. The farm hires her every year to help with the shearing. With deft hands, she turns the sheep on its back and begins shearing its stomach. The animal sits there calmly leaning back into her arms as Haubbold begins the barbering process. Spend one minute watching with us now.