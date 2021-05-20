newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

UPDATE 1-Fed up with toxic air, Jakarta residents holding breath for court ruling

By Kate Lamb
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 hours ago

(Updates par 5, plaintiff says ruling postponed, changes date)

JAKARTA, May 20 (Reuters) - Born and raised in the bustling megacity of Jakarta, Indonesia’s densely populated, traffic-choked capital, environmentalist Khalisah Khalid has long anguished over the city’s toxic air.

Her young daughter has been plagued by ill health from birth, issues she believes are exacerbated by the city’s worsening air pollution.

“Her health is increasingly being threatened with Jakarta’s increasingly dirty air quality,” said Khalisah, of her daughter, now aged 10. “We want the government to make rules to ensure citizens have a good environment and air.”

The 42-year-old mother is one of 32 plaintiffs in a citizen lawsuit against the Indonesian president, the ministers of health, environment and home affairs, and several regional leaders, demanding they fix the unhealthy air they breathe.

The Central Jakarta district court had been expected to rule on the 2019 lawsuit on Thursday, but Khalisah said this had been postponed because judges needed more time to consider their ruling.

Of the world’s cities with the worst air pollution last year, the top 148 are in the Asia-Pacific region, according to Swiss air quality technology company IQAir.

The plaintiffs’ legal team have claimed Indonesian authorities has been environmentally negligent by failing to prevent its citizens from the health impacts of air pollution.

They argued that scientific research showed poor air quality can lead to asthma, coronary heart disease, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and decreased life expectancy.

Irvan Pulungan, the Jakarta governor’s special envoy on climate change, said the city had passed new regulations since the suit was filed, including on installing solar panels in government buildings and encouraging emission tests.

“The suit was a collaborative effort to encourage something that’s not just pro-people, pro-environment, but also pro-social justice,” he said, adding that to maximise the effectiveness of policies regional and central governments needed to integrate actions.

In 2019, Jakarta also announced new curbs on private car usage to try and rein in choking air pollution.

A presidential spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment for the story.

Rapid urbanisation and chronic traffic are contributing factors to poor air quality in the Indonesian capital, alongside nearby coal-fired power plants, according to the Center on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

Air quality monitoring of fine particle matter (PM 2.5) by the U.S. embassy in Jakarta in 2019 showed there were 172 unhealthy days, more than 50% of the year.

Despite social restrictions, Jakarta’s air quality did not significantly improve during the COVID-19 pandemic, with satellite imaging showing power plants in neighbouring provinces operating as usual, noted CREA in an August 2020 report, which analysed transboundary air pollution in Jakarta and its surrounding areas.

CREA identified 136 registered industrial facilities, including power plants, in high-emitting sectors in Jakarta and within a 100-kms (62-mile) radius of the city borders.

Coal-fired power plants, it said, expose people to toxic particles, some microscopic, such as PM2.5, ozone, from nitrogen oxides and heavy metals like mercury. (Reporting by Kate Lamb in Sydney and Heru Asprihanto in Jakarta; Additional reporting by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Michael Perry)

Reuters

Reuters

124K+
Followers
140K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Jakarta#Court Ruling#U S District Court#Jakarta#Iqair#Crea#Toxic Particles#Indonesian Authorities#Swiss Air#Government Buildings#Air Quality Monitoring#Ministers#Central Governments#Provinces#Asthma#Coal Fired Power Plants#Ill Health#Plaintiffs#Social Restrictions#Heavy Metals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
News Break
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
Place
Sydney
Related
Public HealthHastings Tribune

Mask mandates by nation: Most still await a breath of fresh air

The Biden administration’s decision to ease its recommendation on wearing masks is a sign of U.S. success in fighting COVID-19 and a key step to getting the world’s largest economy back to normal. Around the world, mask mandates reflect the reality of the virus on the ground — with some places still seeing significant risks from the pandemic — as well as political realities facing leaders of individual nations.
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

High Court Rules Indian Airlines Must Follow 10% Breath Test Rule

The Delhi High Court has ruled that airlines must follow the new 10% breathalyzer rule through the pandemic. The ruling came after the DGCA said some airlines were asking more than 10% of their flight crew to undergo the tests. However, many pilot and cabin crew unions have been pushing to suspends the tests altogether due to the risk of COVID-19.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Facebook data transfer ruling from Irish court due Friday

DUBLIN, May 14 (Reuters) - Ireland’s High Court was due to decide on Friday whether the data regulator should proceed with a provisional order to halt Facebook user data transfers to the United States from the European Union. Ireland’s Data Protection Commission, the EU’s lead regulator for Facebook, issued the...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Spaniards hold their breath as sweeping virus measures end

MADRID (AP) — Spain will relax nationwide pandemic measures this weekend, including travel restrictions, but some regional chiefs are complaining that the six-month-long national state of emergency will be replaced by a patchwork of conflicting approaches. Now that the country’s contagion rate has stabilized while vaccine rollout continues to speed...
Environmenttheemeraldmagazine.com

Breathing Room: Cleaning up our Dirty air

A body can live several weeks without food; days without water; but mere minutes without air. What are we doing to this essential foundation for life?. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 7 million people worldwide are killed by air pollution every year. Moreover, 90% of children under the age of 15—that’s 1.8 billion kids—“breathe air that is so polluted it puts their health and development at serious risk,” adds the organization.
IndustryInternational Business Times

French Court To Rule On Air France, Airbus Trial Over Rio-Paris Crash

A French court will rule Wednesday whether Air France and Airbus should stand trial over the 2009 crash of a Rio de Janeiro to Paris flight that killed all 228 people on board. Flight AF447 plunged into the Atlantic Ocean during a storm on June 1, 2009, the deadliest crash...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Brazil's pandemic-weary Manaus flooded by rising Amazon rivers

Heavy rains in the Amazon rainforest have caused rivers to rise to near record levels, flooding small Brazilian towns and threatening the state capital Manaus with another disaster after it was severely struck by the coronavirus pandemic. Across the state of Amazonas, more than 400,000 people have been affected by...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Activists and South African gov't lock horns over coal pollution

South Africa's failure to tackle toxic levels of air pollution produced by burning coal is a violation its post-Apartheid constitution, activists and a U.N. rights expert said in court on Monday. Campaigners are suing the South African government in the High Court, hoping to force tougher action against heavy polluters...
Public Healthtucsonpost.com

Clotting after COVID vaccine 'minuscule' in India

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): The National Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) Committee in its report submitted to the Union Health Ministry said that bleeding and clotting cases following COVID vaccination in India are "minuscule" and in line with the expected number of diagnoses of these conditions in the country.
Chinatfiglobalnews.com

Australia laid a trap for China and China fell into it. And now it stands exposed

When Australia started standing up to Chinese authoritarianism, many analysts were predicting that Canberra wouldn’t be able to withstand trade wars or another economic backlash from its biggest trade partner – China. But after almost a year of Sino-Australia tensions, it is Canberra, which is decoupling from China. And Beijing cannot do anything but look on helplessly.
ChinaPosted by
UPI News

China backs South Korea's criticism of Fukushima water dump

May 17 (UPI) -- China expressed support for a South Korean decision to raise concerns about Japan's resolve to dump treated radioactive water with the international community. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Monday at a regular press briefing that China "supports" South Korea's actions amid the controversy. Seoul had sent a letter to the secretary-general of the International Maritime Organization, stating Japan was acting "unilaterally" and posing significant danger to its neighbors.
Public HealthNorwalk Hour

Spaniards hold their breath as sweeping virus measures end

MADRID (AP) — Spain will relax nationwide pandemic measures this weekend, including travel restrictions, but some regional chiefs are complaining that the six-month-long national state of emergency will be replaced by a patchwork of conflicting approaches. Now that the country's contagion rate has stabilized while vaccine rollout continues to speed...
Public Healthsandiegouniontribune.com

Spaniards hold their breath as sweeping virus measures end

MADRID — Spain will relax nationwide pandemic measures this weekend, including travel restrictions, but some regional chiefs are complaining that the six-month-long national state of emergency will be replaced by a patchwork of conflicting approaches. Now that the country’s contagion rate has stabilized while vaccine rollout continues to speed up,...
Public Healthwcn247.com

Spaniards hold their breath as sweeping virus measures end

MADRID (AP) — Spain will relax nationwide pandemic measures this weekend, including travel restrictions, but some regional chiefs are complaining that the six-month-long national state of emergency will be replaced by a patchwork of conflicting approaches. Now that the country’s contagion rate has stabilized while vaccine rollout continues to speed up, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has refused to extend the sweeping order that gave legal coverage to curfews, social gathering curbs and travel bans across the country. each region was taking a different path — and the response from courts was also varied. Spain's contagion curve surged sharply in January but bottomed down in mid-March before mildly picking up again.