After 3 Decades, Rochester’s Favorite Dance Teacher is Saying Goodbye to the Studio

Is the CMX Chateau Cinema movie theater opening back up in Rochester?. About a year ago, the CMX Chateau theater in northeast Rochester closed its doors, just like everyone else when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. But, when movie theaters had the opportunity to open back up with limited capacity, this one didn't. In fact, the movie theater and basically all of the locations in Minnesota that were owned by this chain were removed from their website. What left everyone puzzled though was a graphic on their main page that said "Coming Soon your favorite movie theater will be back".