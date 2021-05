(CNN) — Sen. Susan Collins is the latest Republican with an alternative suggestion for Washington, D.C.’s push for statehood: Join another state. “There is a way to ensure that the residents of D.C. have voting representation in Congress, and that is for D.C. to become part of Maryland, just as parts of D.C. became parts of Virginia many years ago,” the Maine Republican told Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” Sunday.