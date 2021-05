May 13, 2021 - Tampa resident Joamary Rosario pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges related to the November 2018 death of a person who overdosed on a mixture of heroin, acetyl fentanyl and fentanyl supplied by Rosario. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida, Rosario, 30, faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 20 years in federal prison and could be incarcerated for life. The case was investigated by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Gordon.