San Bernardino, CA

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 24-year-old San Bernardino man

By Eric Licas
Riverside Press Enterprise
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA suspect in a shooting in April at an apartment complex in San Bernardino that left one person dead was arrested near the scene of the killing Monday, May 17. Ruben Archuleta, 49, was booked on suspicion of homicide and various firearms-related offenses by officers serving a warrant at an apartment building at 2991 N. Mountain Avenue, San Bernardino Police Department officials said in a news release. He was wanted in the killing of 24-year-old Joshua Green of San Bernardino, who was found wounded on April 19 in front of the complex.

