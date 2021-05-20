newsbreak-logo
NJSP Identify Jersey Shore Motorcyclist, 76, Killed In Collision With Dump Truck

By Jon Craig
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 10 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iwjO9_0a589zSN00
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

New Jersey State Police have identified the motorcyclist killed on Tuesday in a collision with a dump truck in Burlington County.

The crash occurred about 1 p.m. on Route 72 west at milepost 2.8 near Anna Street in Woodland Township.

Jeffrey E. Roller, 76, of Whiting was operating a Harley Davidson west on Route 72 and was stopped in the right shoulder, according to Trooper Charles Marchan, a state police spokesman..

Calvin Gamble was operating a 2007 Peterbilt dump truck, also traveling west on Route 72, Marchan said.

Roller merged into the westbound lane of travel from the shoulder into the path of the truck, Marchan said.

The truck struck the left side of the Harley. After the collision, the truck overturned, Marchan said.

Roller was ejected and suffered fatal injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

