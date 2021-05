Caleb Ewan won the fifth stage of the Giro d’Italia on Wednesday in a sprint finish as Italy’s Alessandro De Marchi kept hold of the overall lead and one of the favorites Mikel Landa crashed out. Lotto-Soudal’s Ewan overtook Giacomo Nizzolo to triumph in the final meters of a flat, initially uneventful stage that was suddenly hit by collisions as the race came to its climax in Cattolica on the Adriatic coast. Elia Viviani and Peter Sagan followed behind in a bunch finish.