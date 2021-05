RACE #11 – KANSAS SPEEDWAY. The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) head to Kansas Speedway for the first Midwest races this season. Back-to-back days of on-track action kicks off under the lights with the NCWTS 134-lap Wise Power 200 Saturday, May 1, at 7:30 p.m. ET, the seventh race on the Series’ schedule. The NCS will take on the 1.5-mile Kansas oval in the 267-lap Buschy McBusch Race 400 on Sunday, May 2, at 3 p.m. ET. The weekend’s events mark the first of two visits to Kansas Speedway on the NCS schedule.