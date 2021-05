"Doilies are always so beautiful and elegant for home decor and they also add a wonderful ambiance to your home. Flowers and Crochet go hand in hand. Today am sharing the pattern for this simple Blooming Flower Crochet Doily. It is an easy doily pattern which works up pretty quick and is also easy for complete beginners. This elegant doily will be perfect for your dining room, Centre Table or kitchen. I have used Blue and Yellow color. You can make them in any color you want. They would also make great gifts for your loved ones. Materials Used:- 4 Ply Cotton Knitting Yarn 4 mm Crochet Hook Size:- 11 inches ( Can be customized to any size)"