SAN DIEGO — Upset and calling out San Diego County’s top attorney, the Racial Justice Coalition of San Diego said their message is clear. “Demand that Summer Stephan prosecute rogue officers or simply resign. She’s been in office for a while now, and nothing has changed in the prosecution of rogue officers. She needs to be an attorney for all people and not just for the police unions,” said Buki Domingos, Racial Justice Coalition of San Diego.