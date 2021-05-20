Experts Share Signs That a Friend or Loved One May Have an Eating Disorder

Spotting the signs of an eating disorder may seem tough, but by noticing just a few key warning signs you may be able to help someone get the help they need. Eating disorders are a complicated topic. They range from not eating, eating and purging, to binge eating. Because of these differences, it is important to also look beyond the plate to see if someone is struggling. Some ways to tell if a friend may be struggling is to watch how they act around food, weight, or social situations.