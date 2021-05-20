The Secretlab Titan 2020 Doesn’t Feel like Sitting on a Cloud, it’s Way Better
If you play video games, you’ve more than likely heard of a company called Secretlab. Secretlab makes (supposedly) the highest quality gaming chairs on the market and many Twitch streamers and YouTube content creators use their products, including: DrLupo, JoshOG, Forsen, KittyPlays, xMinks, Nightblue3, and many more. With all of these famous content creators in support of the Secretlab Titan, it’s bound to be a good product, right? Well, Secretlab was kind enough to send me one of their Titan 2020 units at no cost to try out for myself, and I’ve got a few things to say about it. So, what do I think of the Secretlab Titan 2020 gaming chair? Is it worth the $429 price tag? (Note: Secretlabs sent me the SoftWeave Fabric edition of the Titan in the Cookies & Cream color.)www.tvovermind.com