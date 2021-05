Ryanair group CEO Michael O’Leary expressed his belief that there remains a “real risk” that Europe’s largest low-cost carrier might not receive its first Boeing Max 8-200s in advance of the peak summer season owing to what he described as Boeing’s continuous mismanagement of the delivery process. “Over the medium term, I expect those delivery problems to be resolved and I am confident that we will take at least 60 of those aircraft in advance of summer 2022. But in the short term there is nothing but a problem,” O’Leary said on Monday in a prerecorded presentation following the release of the company's results for the financial year ended March 31. “And the problem does not lay with the FAA or EASA but with Boeing.”