The word LOVE is strong and thrown around often. There is a love for our parents, kids, spouse, and friends, but when it comes to true love, it can be hard to find and keep for forever. Twenty-Nine years ago, Edward “Eddie” Shaddix and Jennifer Parker met at the Margaret Jean Jones Center in Cullman. Eddie didn’t shy away from anything, especially when he wanted something. When he saw Jennifer Parker, he saw the love of his life, and nothing would stop Eddie from getting what Eddie wanted.