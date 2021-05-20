Tri-City Medical Center and local NAACP run teen leadership program

Pacific Ridge’s upper-school service learning group WIND usually focuses on international disaster relief. During the COVID-19 pandemic, WIND began a fundraising drive called “ACT Now.” The drive supports Serving Seniors, an agency that provides daily support, including meals, health service and housing access, to more than 8,000 older adults throughout San Diego County. The pandemic has increased the number of seniors served by 44 percent in 2020, while the number of meals provided increased by 240 percent (for a total of nearly 1 million meals delivered). WIND is working to collect donations for Serving Seniors with the help of fellow school service learning groups Hands of Peace, Global Vantage and Revere. To learn more about WIND and to donate, visit pacificridge.org/act-now-supporting-serving-seniors.