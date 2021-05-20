Tri-City Medical Center and local NAACP run teen leadership program
Tri-City Medical Center teamed up with North San Diego NAACP to run a youth leadership program that guides teens as they work toward their career goals. The five-month program, which includes mentorship, career planning, hands-on job experience and leadership training, graduated its first 20 students, ages 14-19, on May 15 during an online ceremony led by Aaron Byzak, chief external affairs officer for Tri-City Medical Center.www.sandiegouniontribune.com