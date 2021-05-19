Dixon sets the pace in second day of Indianapolis 500 practice
Scott Dixon owned the top spot on the timesheets at the end of Wednesday’s second day of practice for the Indianapolis 500. Dixon’s Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Marcus Ericsson set an early benchmark in his No.8 Honda, and held it for almost four hours before Ed Carpenter Racing’s Conor Daly and Ed Carpenter towed each other to P1 and P2. Dixon’s tow-assisted 226.829mph moved him to the top shortly after, and he remained there for the final couple of hours of running.racer.com