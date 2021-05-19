Dixon sets the pace in second day of Indianapolis 500 practice

The NTT IndyCar Series can trace its roots to the early 1900s, when the American Automobile Association first started sanctioning events in 1902 and held the first American open-wheel racing season in 1905. Back then, the schedule consisted solely of dirt-track ovals, some of which were actually horse racing facilities. Paved oval tracks eventually joined the calendar, and road courses were added in the 1960s before dirt tracks were phased out in 1970. Although the current NTT IndyCar Series schedule consists mainly of road courses and street tracks, oval racing has stuck around, providing a link to the series’ predecessors and differentiating it from other open-wheel single-seater categories.