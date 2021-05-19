newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

Dixon sets the pace in second day of Indianapolis 500 practice

By Marshall Pruett
racer.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleScott Dixon owned the top spot on the timesheets at the end of Wednesday’s second day of practice for the Indianapolis 500. Dixon’s Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Marcus Ericsson set an early benchmark in his No.8 Honda, and held it for almost four hours before Ed Carpenter Racing’s Conor Daly and Ed Carpenter towed each other to P1 and P2. Dixon’s tow-assisted 226.829mph moved him to the top shortly after, and he remained there for the final couple of hours of running.

racer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Kanaan
Person
Conor Daly
Person
Ryan Lane
Person
Takuma Sato
Person
Scott Dixon
Person
Sebastien Bourdais
Person
Marco Andretti
Person
Alexander Rossi
Person
Pato O'ward
Person
Colton Herta
Person
Sage Karam
Person
Marcus Ericsson
Person
Graham Rahal
Person
Rinus Veekay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indianapolis 500#Chip Ganassi Racing#Peacock Lane#Cgr#Arrow Mclaren Sp#Ecr#Team Penske#Will Power#Top Gun Racing#Happy Hour#Rhr#Running#Top Spot#Pit Lane#Teammate Santino Ferrucci#Rop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Honda
News Break
Motorsports
Related
indycar.com

O’Ward Breaks Through for First Career Win in XPEL 375

Pato O’Ward’s time is now. O’Ward broke through for his first career NTT INDYCAR SERIES victory in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, winning the XPEL 375 on Sunday evening at Texas Motor Speedway. O’Ward, who started fourth, passed two-time series champion Josef Newgarden with 24 laps remaining in the 248-lap race and pulled away to a 1.2443-second victory over Newgarden’s No. 2 XPEL Team Penske Chevrolet.
Fort Worth, TXWTOP

IndyCar XPEL 375 Results

(Start position in parentheses) 1. (4) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248 laps, Running. 2. (6) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248, Running. 3. (9) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 248, Running. 4. (1) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 248, Running. 5. (10) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 248, Running. 6. (8) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248, Running. 7. (2) Alex...
dailyjournal.net

Dixon wins IndyCar at Texas again ahead of rookie McLaughlin

FORT WORTH, Texas — Scott Dixon had another dominating victory at Texas, winning Saturday night in the first of two races on consecutive days at the IndyCar Series’ first oval track this season. Dixon passed Chip Ganassi Racing teammate and polesitter Alex Palou at the start of the third lap...
dallassun.com

Scott Dixon dominates at Texas for first win of season

Scott Dixon put on a clinic at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday at Fort Worth, Texas, winning there for the fifth time in his career. Dixon led a 1-2 Kiwi finish in his Honda-powered Dallara as fellow New Zealander Scott McLaughlin, driving a Team Penske Chevrolet, trailed him to the checkered flag by a mere .2646 of a second as Dixon led a record 206 of 212 laps for Chip Ganassi Racing.
Texas StatePosted by
Speedway Digest

O’Ward Earns First Ntt Indycar Series Victory at Home Track of No Limits, Texas

A first-lap crash that collected six cars coming to the green flag and what looked for more than half the race to be another Scott Dixon runaway changed dramatically with less than 70 laps remaining and resulted in Patricio “Pato” O’Ward and his No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet leading the final 25 laps of the XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway to earn his first NTT INDYCAR SERIES victory.
Texas Statesemoball.com

O'Ward gets 1st IndyCar win at Texas after big 1st-lap crash

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) -- Pato O'Ward felt calm while he enjoyed the ride in the closing laps in Texas, getting his first IndyCar Series victory at the track closest to the Mexican-born driver's hometown. "It's really cool to do it in a place that's very close to my heart,...
frontstretch.com

IndyCar’s 1st Oval Race Brings Driver Lineup Changes

The NTT IndyCar Series can trace its roots to the early 1900s, when the American Automobile Association first started sanctioning events in 1902 and held the first American open-wheel racing season in 1905. Back then, the schedule consisted solely of dirt-track ovals, some of which were actually horse racing facilities. Paved oval tracks eventually joined the calendar, and road courses were added in the 1960s before dirt tracks were phased out in 1970. Although the current NTT IndyCar Series schedule consists mainly of road courses and street tracks, oval racing has stuck around, providing a link to the series’ predecessors and differentiating it from other open-wheel single-seater categories.
NBC Sports

IndyCar results and points standings after XPEL 375 Sunday at Texas

Pato O’Ward led the final 24 laps Sunday to win the XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway, topping the results as the latest first-time winner in the NTT IndyCar Series to shake up the points standings. The Arrow McLaren SP driver, who turns 22 Thursday, joined Alex Palou (who won...
Detroit News

Sunday's motors: Busch celebrates birthday with win at Kansas Speedway

Kansas City, Kan. — Kyle Busch celebrated his 36th birthday Sunday by winning a two-lap sprint to the finish at Kansas Speedway, becoming the 10th different winner through the first 11 races of the NASCAR Cup Series season. Busch had stalked Kyle Larson all day before beating him on a...
Motorsportsindycar.com

Paddock Buzz: Rossi Stays Upbeat despite Continued Bad Luck

Alexander Rossi can’t catch a break. For the second time in four races this season, the driver of the No. 27 AutoNation/NAPA AUTO PARTS Honda finished 20th or worse. This time, 2016 Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge winner Rossi was caught up in a Lap 1 accident on the start and finished 20th in the XPEL 375 on Sunday evening at Texas Motor Speedway.
Texas StateNBC Sports

IndyCar XPEL 375 starting lineup at Texas

On a weekend with the NTT IndyCar Series racing two at Texas Motor Speedway, Scott Dixon will go for two while starting first Sunday in the starting lineup for the XPEL 375. Dixon scored the 51st victory of his career Saturday night at Texas, leaving him one behind tying Mario Andretti for No. 2 on the all-time win list.
Motorsportsracer.com

A Texan tale of what might have been for Dixon

Scott Dixon was the most dominant driver throughout the NTT IndyCar Series doubleheader round at Texas Motor Speedway. The 40-year-old Kiwi stormed to the checkered flag in the weekend’s first race on Saturday night, leading 206 of 212 laps en route to his fifth victory on the 1.5-mile oval. However, despite starting from pole and pacing the field for 163 of 248 laps in Sunday’s race, he ended up fourth and was forced to watch Pato O’Ward dance in the sea of confetti that rained down in Victory Lane.
ESPN

6 cars out of IndyCar at Texas after race-opening crash

FORT WORTH, Texas -- A big crash in the back of the field took six IndyCar drivers out of Sunday's race at Texas even before they were able to take the green flag. Pietro Fittipaldi hit Sebastien Bourdais from behind, knocking the four-time open-wheel champion into Alexander Rossi. The cars of Ed Jones, Dalton Kellett and Conor Daly also were destroyed in the crash that happened after the green flag had dropped, but before any of them had crossed the start-finish line for first time.
NBC Sports

Mind of a Motorhead: Scott Dixon uses thrill-seeking personality to be calm in chaos

(Editor’s note: Mind of a Motorhead is a new series in which motorsports athletes from various disciplines (such as IndyCar’s Scott Dixon) will be analyzed according to surveys of their personalities. Series host Dr. Ken Carter, the Charles Howard Candler Professor of Psychology at Oxford College of Emory University, writes below on what he learned about Dixon in the inaugural episode.)
texasredzonereport.com

IndyCar XPEL 375 Live Stream: 2021 XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway

The IndyCar races at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend, the XPEL 375, is set following Saturday night’s race. Broadcast coverage of Sunday’s 248-lap race will begin at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Dixon scored the 51st triumph of his profession Saturday night at Texas, leaving him one behind tying Mario Andretti for No. 2 on the unequaled win list. Watch IndyCar XPEL 375 Live Online.
racefans.net

Fittipaldi apologises for triggering six-car pile-up before start of race

Pietro Fittipaldi apologised after triggering a crash which involved six cars as today’s IndyCar race began at Texas Motor Speedway. The Coyne/Rick Ware racer, who is driving Romain Grosjean’s car at the series’ oval rounds, ran into the back of Sebastien Bourdais as the field came around to start the race.