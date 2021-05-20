newsbreak-logo
Sting Wrestling, Stadium Stampede Set For AEW Double Or Nothing 2021; Updated Card

Stadium Stampede is set for Double Or Nothing 2021. After being offered a chance at a rematch with Maxwell Jacob Friedman and The Pinnacle, Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle were given a week to think about it and they have decided to accept the challenge for the second Stadium Stampede ever and should the group lose, they will be forced to disband.

