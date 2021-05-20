newsbreak-logo
OpenText Drives Cloud Growth Across The Asia Pacific Region

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 18 hours ago

OpenText World Asia Pacific Showcases OpenText Cloud Editions

WATERLOO, Ontario, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (OTEX) - Get Report, (TSX: OTEX), today kicks off OpenText World Asia Pacific, its flagship conference for customers, partners and prospects in the Asia Pacific region, headlined by OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea, Chief Product Officer Muhi Majzoub, and a fireside chat with best-selling author and renowned optimist Simon Sinek.

The two-day event brings together OpenText leadership and experts, guest speakers, strategic partners and industry professionals to discuss market trends, explore the opportunities within the Asia Pacific market, and highlight how OpenText™ Cloud Editions (CE) 21.2 support customers across the region on their journey to the cloud.

" Asia Pacific is an incredibly important market for us, and we continue to increase our investments in innovation, customer success and go-to-market programs across the region," said OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea. "OpenText World Asia Pacific provides us an amazing opportunity to connect with our customers, and demonstrate how OpenText Cloud Editions enables modern work, connected global commerce and provides for modern experiences and improved cyber resiliency. The innovations in CE 21.2 enable customers to accelerate growth and stay ahead of the competition."

Driving growth across the region

The Asia Pacific region accounted for 8.5 percent of OpenText revenue in fiscal year 2020, totaling $263.8 million. This growth has continued through the first three quarters of fiscal year 2021, with overall revenue increasing 2.1 percent and cloud revenues growing 17.3 percent compared with the previous year. Overall, OpenText has more than 14,000 customers across the region and is pleased to welcome Huhtamäki, MSIG and Tata Power to speak at OpenText World Asia Pacific.

Continuing to invest in talent

OpenText has invested significantly in the Asia Pacific Region, with 4,900 employees located in Australia, China, India, Japan, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, New Zealand, Thailand, and South Korea, and plans to continue growing our employee base further. OpenText also has an extensive partner network that augments and extends the companies reach through the entire region.

OpenText Cloud Editions 21.2

OpenText CE empowers customers with choice, enabling them to run their software anywhere - off-cloud, in the private cloud, in the public cloud platform of choice, or through cloud API services. CE can be paired with expert managed services to ensure success at each stage of the Information Management journey, and new features, use-cases and enhancements are delivered quarterly.

With the release of CE 21.2, each of the OpenText clouds continues to demonstrate value to customers across the Asia Pacific region:

  • The OpenText Content Cloud empowers modern work by improving user productivity, process stability, and providing solutions to assist with regulatory compliance.
  • The OpenText Business Network Cloud connects business to global commerce and trading networks through a unified platform for streamlined connectivity, secure collaboration, and real-time business intelligence.
  • The OpenText Experience Cloud provides a single platform to deliver modern engagements across the customer journey.
  • The OpenText Security & Protection Cloud strengthens cyber resilience by helping organizations to secure critical and sensitive information at scale, find evidence faster, reduce risk, and detect and respond to cyberthreats.
  • The OpenText Developer Cloud is a single source of Cloud API services that lets developers quickly bring their ideas to life faster using powerful, developer-trusted APIs.

With regional expertise in financial services, public sector, life sciences, supply chain, utilities, and natural resources, OpenText is digitally empowering many of the most innovative organizations in the Asia Pacific region.

"Organizations across Asia Pacific need to transform digitally to meet the productivity and governance needs of changing work styles and evolving operational models," said Albert Nel, Vice President, Asia Pacific at OpenText. "I am excited to bring our customers together at OpenText World Asia Pacific to show them how our innovative information management solutions can help them meet the challenges of an evolving market and workforce."

Registration for OpenText World Asia Pacific is open here. Members of the press interested in attending OpenText World Asia Pacific should contact publicrelations@opentext.com to request media accreditation.

About OpenTextOpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com

Connect with us: OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies, and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Copyright © 2021 Open Text. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by Open Text. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents.

OTEX-G

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-drives-cloud-growth-across-the-asia-pacific-region-301294871.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

New York City, NY
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
