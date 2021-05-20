Controversial Monsanto Roundup Weed Killer Settlement Under Scrutiny

newsbreak-logo
SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lawyers representing thousands of cancer victims exposed to Bayer AG's Roundup weed killer called on a federal judge to reject a proposed settlement that would allow Bayer (OTCMKTS: BAYRY) to continue selling the herbicide while limiting legal options for individuals who are diagnosed with cancer in the future.

The provision allowing Bayer to continue selling Roundup was just one of the controversial details highlighted by objectors to the settlement during a hearing on May 19 before U.S. District Court Judge Vince Chhabria. Among other things, the proposal would require healthy individuals who have already been exposed to Roundup to relinquish their right to sue if they are later diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma. Similarly, it would limit legal options for those who are exposed to Roundup chemical glyphosate in the future and who later get sick.

Judge Chhabria offered pointed comments on the proposal at times during the daylong hearing.

"The concept that you're covered if you're exposed prior to a certain day and not covered if you're exposed after a certain day, usually that's used if a company has decided to take a product off the market or slap a warning label on it," Judge Chhabria said.

Trial lawyers at the Fears Nachawati Law Firm represent more than 4,000 individuals who have developed non-Hodgkins lymphoma after exposure to Roundup.

"After today's hearing, we remain optimistic that the court will deny Monsanto's request to approve this flawed resolution," Mr. Nachawati said. "We will continue to fight for each cancer victim's right to a trial by jury and will opt out of this unfair proposal."

The multidistrict litigation (MDL) is In re: Bayer Roundup Products Liability Litigation, case number 3:16-md-02741, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. Judge Chhabria is expected to make a ruling on the settlement at a later date.

Dallas-based Fears | Nachawati Law Firm represents individuals in mass tort litigation, businesses and governmental entities in contingent litigation and individual victims in complex personal injury litigation. The largest and most diverse products liability law firm in the nation, Fears | Nachawati was ranked No. 1 nationally in product liability filings in federal court over the last three years. For more information, visit  https://www.fnlawfirm.com.  

Media Contact:Robert Tharp  214-420-6011  robert@androvett.com    

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/controversial-monsanto-roundup-weed-killer-settlement-under-scrutiny-301295530.html

SOURCE Fears Nachawati Law Firm

