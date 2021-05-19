newsbreak-logo
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation Of AUS, BSCA, BCAL, CBAN, UFS, FCAC, FOE, FWAA, HRVSF, TCNNF, LEAF, And SWBK

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (AUS)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of AUS with Wynn Interactive.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Bank of Santa Clarita(OTC: BSCA) - Southern California Bancorp (OTC:BCAL)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of BSCA to BCAL.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc.(NASDAQGS: CBAN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of CBAN to SCSG.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Domtar Corporation (UFS) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of UFS to Paper Excellence for $55.50 per share.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (FCAC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of FCAC with Sharecare.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Ferro Corporation (FOE) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of FOE to Prince International Corporation for $22.00 per share.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.(OTC: HRVSF) - Trulieve Cannabis Corp.(OTC: TCNNF)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of HRVSF to TCNNF.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of LEAF to Graham Holdings for $8.50 per share.

If you are investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Switchback II Corporation (SWBK)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of SWBK with Bird Rides.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact: Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq. Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Phone: 516-493-9780 Facsimile: 516-280-7376 Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifshitz-law-firm-pc-announces-investigation-of-aus-bsca-bcal-cban-ufs-fcac-foe-fwaa-hrvsf-tcnnf-leaf-and-swbk-301295462.html

SOURCE Lifshitz Law Firm

