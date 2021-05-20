newsbreak-logo
New Waynesboro Schools administrative position will serve “any under-represented population”

Augusta Free Press
 10 hours ago

WAYNESBORO — A new administrative position in Waynesboro Schools will give a voice for students who may feel misunderstood, ignored or silenced thus far in the River City's school system. Kendra Jones Carter will be Director of Equity and Diversity, but is...

augustafreepress.com
Waynesboro, VANews-Virginian

Fishburne Military Schools celebrates 2021 commencement

For the second year in a row, the Fishburne Military School celebrated a successful in-person event during the pandemic to send off its graduating class of 40 cadets in the school’s 142nd commencement ceremony on Saturday in downtown Waynesboro. Guests were screened upon arrival and socially distanced under tents set...
Virginia StatePosted by
Alexandra Tsuneta

Virginia COVID-19 Update, Many Restrictions Eased

In Virginia, many COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted and eased. Gov. Ralph Northam has lifted many COVID-19 restrictions and Virginians are now free to gather much like they were able to prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we must remember that many people are not able to get vaccinated (chronically ill, etc) and we should still continue to mask and protect others from a potentially fatal virus.
restonnow.com

Primary battle for the 86th House District showcases a new Virginia

Virginia’s political transformation over the past decade can be summed up by the arc of the 86th House District. 10 years ago, former Herndon mayor and Republican Tom Rust was reelected for a sixth term, running unopposed in both the primary and general elections. Two years later, Jennifer Boysko fell just 54 votes shy of ousting Rust, and in 2015, she turned the district blue after he opted not to seek reelection.
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia hospitals rank 4th in nation for safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia hospitals have earned places on several rankings, including fourth in the country for hospital safety. A dozen hospitals earned spots on the Healthgrades’ 2021 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, and another 16 were named 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award winners. Seven of the state’s hospitals also earned the 2021 Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award.
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Fort Wool, Mt. Calvary cemetery in Portsmouth make this year’s roster of the most endangered historic places in Virginia

Fort Wool in the Hampton Roads Harbor made ths year’s list of the most endangered historic places in Virginia because deferred maintenance now threatens the pre-Civil War landmark. So did Mount Calvary Cemetery Complex in Portsmouth, which is losing its fight with constant flooding. Most of what were once known as “Green Book” sites in Hampton Roads are gone. These were Black-owned and ...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Virginia expands access to child care assistance

As more people are vaccinated and people return to workplaces, child care needs in the community will increase. Although it looks like we are moving out of the pandemic, many families continue to struggle financially. To offer support, the Commonwealth has expanded access to child care assistance. Thanks to House Bill 2206, more families are now eligible to receive financial support for child care. The bill temporarily increases eligibility guidelines, allowing families with children to apply for assistance administered by the Department of Social Services to assist with the cost of part-time or fulltime child care at an approved facility. Along with employment, education and training, the bill expands child care eligibility to job search activities. To be eligible, the family’s income cannot exceed 85% of the State Median Income. Under these increased guidelines, the monthly gross income limit for a family of three in Newport News is $6,226. The family must also have at least one child age five or younger that has not yet started kindergarten and meet all other non-financial eligibility requirements for the program. A family is eligible for 12 months or until the family’s household income exceeds 85% of the SMI, whichever comes first. HB 2206 ends on August 1, so apply now. To learn more and apply, visit www. CommonHelp.virginia.gov. You can also pick up a Child Care Application from the Newport News Department of Human Services at Rouse Tower at 6060 Jefferson Avenue or leave a message at 757-926-6050 to have an application mailed to you.
Virginia StateDaily Press

Virginia’s House of Delegates plans to meet in person

As Virginia and the rest of the nation continue to loosen pandemic restrictions, the state’s House of Delegates plans to meet in person at the Capitol when the governing body next convenes. “With infection rates falling and our Commonwealth’s vaccination rollout program among the best in the country, it is...
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

Daily number of positive new COVID tests continues to shrink in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 670,456 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, May 17, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 272 from the 670,184 reported Sunday, a smaller increase than the 280 new cases reported from Saturday to Sunday.
Maryland StateNBC Washington

Maryland Teacher Accused of Attacks in DC Park, on Virginia Trail

A Prince George’s County elementary school teacher is accused of a series of attacks in a park in D.C. and along a trail in Alexandria. Michael Thomas Pruden, of Fort Washington, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, U.S. Park Police said. Officials say he shined a...
Virginia Staterestonnow.com

Virginia eases mask mandate for fully vaccinated people, moves up timeline to lift capacity limits

Masks are coming off in Virginia, as COVID-19 case levels continue to fall and vaccinations become more widespread. As of midnight on Saturday (May 15), people who have been fully vaccinated — meaning that at least two weeks have passed since they got all necessary vaccine doses — are no longer required to wear face masks indoors, except inside health care facilities, on public transit, or in congregate settings such as homeless shelters.
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

Virginia revenues climb, but inflation a growing concern

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s top finance official says there is positive news in the state’s latest economic reports, but also cause for concern. On Monday, Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne noted state revenues were up more than 40 percent in April over the same period a year ago. And...
Waynesboro, VAAugusta Free Press

Waynesboro Schools looks ahead to education after pandemic

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. WAYNESBORO — Tuesday night’s regular meeting of the Waynesboro School Board was all about moving forward after the pandemic and the school system’s plans for the 2021-2022 academic year. In his monthly 2021-2022 budget update, Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Cassell said...
Waynesboro, VANews-Virginian

Waynesboro Schools announces Back-to-School Bash events for students this summer

The end of summer break is always bittersweet. However, Waynesboro students have a little something to look forward to before returning to school on Aug. 10. During Tuesday night’s monthly School Board meeting, Dr. Ryan Barber, executive director of student services at Waynesboro Public School, announced two Back-to-School Bash events — the first on July 25 and the second on Aug. 1, both scheduled for 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Augusta County, VANews-Virginian

05.13.21 Community Calendar

Editor’s note: As in-person events gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think an event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out.
Waynesboro, VANews-Virginian

BRCC to award Waynesboro’s Joyce Colemon with its first-ever honorary degree during virtual commencement ceremony

WEYERS CAVE — Waynesboro resident Joyce Colemon will make history on Saturday morning during Blue Ridge Community College’s virtual commencement ceremony. Colemon, 73, will receive an Honorary Associate of Humanities degree from the college, the first-ever honorary degree awarded in its 54-year history. Receiving the honorary degree was unexpected, Colemon...