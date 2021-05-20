newsbreak-logo
Global Aircraft Full Authority Digital Electronic Control (FADEC) Market - BAE Systems Plc, Continental Aerospace Technologies, Electronic Concepts & Engineering Inc., Among Others To Contribute To The Market Growth

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The aircraft full authority digital electronic control (FADEC) market is poised to grow by USD 111.48 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

View our exclusive report on market scenarios, estimates, the impact of lockdown, and customer behaviour. Download FREE Sample Report!

The report on the aircraft full authority digital electronic control (FADEC) market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing adoption of fuel-efficient new-generation commercial aircraft, demand for high-efficiency aircraft engines, development of advanced military aircraft.

The aircraft full authority digital electronic control (FADEC) market analysis includes engine type and geography segments. This study identifies the emerging NEMS technology for sensors, adoption of additive manufacturing in engine sensors, and research and development of supersonic jets as prime reasons driving the aircraft full authority digital electronic control (FADEC) market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The aircraft full authority digital electronic control (FADEC) market covers the following areas:

Aircraft Full Authority Digital Electronic Control (FADEC) Market SizingAircraft Full Authority Digital Electronic Control (FADEC) Market ForecastAircraft Full Authority Digital Electronic Control (FADEC) Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • BAE Systems Plc
  • Continental Aerospace Technologies
  • Electronic Concepts & Engineering Inc.
  • FADEC International
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Raytheon Technologies Corp.
  • Triumph Group Inc.

Related Reports on Industrials include: Aircraft Tire Market by Distribution Channel, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The aircraft tire market size is expected to grow by USD 414.34 million and record a CAGR of 6.35% during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. Download PDF Sample

Aircraft Ice Protection System Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The aircraft ice protection system market has the potential to grow by USD 1.44 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. Download PDF Sample

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Engine Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Engine Type
  • Turbofan - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Turboprop - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Engine Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Competitive Scenario
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • BAE Systems Plc
  • Continental Aerospace Technologies
  • Electronic Concepts & Engineering Inc.
  • FADEC International
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Raytheon Technologies Corp.
  • Triumph Group Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/aircraft-full-authority-digital-electronic-control-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-aircraft-full-authority-digital-electronic-control-fadec-market---bae-systems-plc-continental-aerospace-technologies-electronic-concepts--engineering-inc-among-others-to-contribute-to-the-market-growth-301295466.html

SOURCE Technavio

