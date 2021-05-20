Global Aircraft Full Authority Digital Electronic Control (FADEC) Market - BAE Systems Plc, Continental Aerospace Technologies, Electronic Concepts & Engineering Inc., Among Others To Contribute To The Market Growth
NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The aircraft full authority digital electronic control (FADEC) market is poised to grow by USD 111.48 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.
The report on the aircraft full authority digital electronic control (FADEC) market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing adoption of fuel-efficient new-generation commercial aircraft, demand for high-efficiency aircraft engines, development of advanced military aircraft.
The aircraft full authority digital electronic control (FADEC) market analysis includes engine type and geography segments. This study identifies the emerging NEMS technology for sensors, adoption of additive manufacturing in engine sensors, and research and development of supersonic jets as prime reasons driving the aircraft full authority digital electronic control (FADEC) market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The aircraft full authority digital electronic control (FADEC) market covers the following areas:
Aircraft Full Authority Digital Electronic Control (FADEC) Market SizingAircraft Full Authority Digital Electronic Control (FADEC) Market ForecastAircraft Full Authority Digital Electronic Control (FADEC) Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- BAE Systems Plc
- Continental Aerospace Technologies
- Electronic Concepts & Engineering Inc.
- FADEC International
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Raytheon Technologies Corp.
- Triumph Group Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Engine Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Engine Type
- Turbofan - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Turboprop - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Engine Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive Scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
