SEC distributing $23 million to all 14 programs as a result of COVID-19 impact

By Zack Geoghegan
kentuckysportsradio.com
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic caused widespread cuts to universities across the country, but the SEC is trying to recoup some of those losses. On Wednesday, Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey confirmed with Sports Illustrated that all 14 members of the conference will receive $23 million to assist in easing the blow of revenue lost from this past year, equaling a total of $322 million. The money is being pulled from the SEC’s new multi-million dollar broadcasting rights contract with ESPN, which is slated to begin with the 2024 college football season.

kentuckysportsradio.com
