newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Oatly Group AB Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 20 hours ago

MALMÖ, Sweden, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatly Group AB ("Oatly") announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 84,376,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each representing one ordinary share, 64,688,000 of which are being offered by Oatly and 19,688,000 of which are being offered by certain selling shareholders, at a public offering price of $17.00 per ADS. The underwriters of the offering will also have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 12,656,400 ADSs from the selling shareholders at the initial public offering price. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on May 20, 2021 under the ticker symbol "OTLY."

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on May 24, 2021 subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan and Credit Suisse are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Barclays, Jefferies, BNP PARIBAS, BofA Securities, Piper Sandler and RBC Capital Markets are acting as book-running managers. Rabo Securities, William Blair, Guggenheim Securities, Truist Securities, CICC, Nordea Bank Abp, Oppenheimer & Co., SEB, Blaylock Van LLC, C.L. King & Associates, Loop Capital Markets, Ramirez & Co., Inc., Siebert Williams Shank and Tribal Capital Markets are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from any of the following sources:

  • Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014 or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com;
  • J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or
  • Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, or by phone at 1-800-221-1037 or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities has been filed with, and was declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Oatly We are the world's original and largest oat drink company. For over 25 years, we have exclusively focused on developing expertise around oats: a global power crop with inherent properties suited for sustainability and human health. Our commitment to oats has resulted in core technical advancements that enabled us to unlock the breadth of the dairy portfolio, including alternatives to milks, ice cream, yogurt, cooking creams, and spreads. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, the Oatly brand is available in more than 20 countries globally.

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
238
Followers
13K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edgewood, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Sweden, NY
City
Morrisville, NY
New York City, NY
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.p. Morgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Initial Public Offering#Oats#Global Financial Markets#Trading Securities#Securities Trading#Oatly Group Ab Announces#Malm#Otly#Barclays#Bnp Paribas#Bofa Securities#Rbc Capital Markets#Rabo Securities#Guggenheim Securities#Truist Securities#Cicc#Nordea Bank Abp#Oppenheimer Co#Seb#Blaylock Van Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Credit Suisse
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Business
Country
Sweden
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

WalkMe Files Registration Statement For Proposed Initial Public Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WalkMe Ltd. ("WalkMe"), a leading provider of digital adoption solutions, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its ordinary shares. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. WalkMe has applied to list its ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "WKME."
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Workplace Collab Platform Monday.com Seeks US IPO

Monday (May 17) was a big day for Monday.com, with the workplace collaboration platform announcing it had filed an F-1 registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a proposed initial public offering (IPO) of its ordinary shares. Founded in 2014, Monday.com provides a centralized hub for a variety of work activities, including project management, task tracking, sales projections and event coordination.
BusinessBloomberg

First Saudi Tech Startup That Could Go Public Picks HSBC for IPO

Saudi food delivery firm Jahez has hired HSBC Holdings Plc’s local unit to help manage what could be the first listing by a tech startup in the kingdom. Jahez International Company for Information Technology picked HSBC Saudi Arabia as the sole financial adviser and global coordinator for its potential IPO on Nomu, the Saudi stock exchange’s secondary market, which imposes lighter listing requirements to encourage smaller businesses and startups to raise equity.
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Bright Machines to go public via merger with SPAC SCVX in $1.1 billion deal

Bright Machines, which makes software aimed at automating manufacturing, is going public via a merger with special purpose acquisition corporation SCVX Corp. in a deal with a pro forma enterprise value of $1.1 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second half, at which time the combined company will operate as Bright Machines and trade under the ticker "BRTM," the companies said in a joint statement. The new company will have up to $435 million in cash proceeds, while a group of investors, including XN, Hudson Bay Master Fund Ltd., SB Management Limited (a subsidiary of SoftBank...
Businesswincountry.com

Swiss watch trader Chronext plans stock market listing, sources say

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Switzerland’s Chronext is preparing an initial public offering (IPO) that could value the online marketplace for new and pre-owned luxury watches at up to 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion), people close to the matter said. Luxury watch brands, which had long considered the market for second-hand watches...
Fort Worth, TXfortworthbusiness.com

Oatly, building a plant in Fort Worth, is going public this week

An IPO set for this week, includes a company making a big investment in Fort Worth. Oatly Group of Malmo, Sweden is offering 84.4 million shares, priced $15-$17, managed by Morgan Stanley/JP Morgan. Proposed symbol Nasdaq symbol OTLY. Oatly is a Swedish vegan food company known for its oat milk.
MarketsBenzinga

DBS Bank Singapore Launches Asia's First Direct Crypto Offering To Clients

Asia’s largest bank has moved to offer its wealthiest clients direct access to cryptocurrencies. What Happened: Singapore-based DBS Group Holdings Ltd (SGX: D05) announced they would allow its private banking clients to invest in Bitcoin, Ether, Bitcoin Cash, and XRP. According to a report from Bloomberg, the offering will allow...
Marketsu.today

DAO1 Announces Initial Launchpad Offering on YFDAI: Details

DAO1 is ready to release its core utility and governance token on YFDAI launchpad by YFDAI Finance decentralized financial (DeFi) protocol. DAO1 is a novel ecosystem designed for a variety of DeFi-era use cases. From day one, it adheres to a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) as its governance model. Thus, its community votes for all of the crucial steps in the project’s progress, tokenomics and marketing.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Data Storage Corporation Announces Pricing Of Upsized $10.8 Million Public Offering And Uplisting To Nasdaq

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (OTC: DTST) ("DSC" and the "Company"), a provider of diverse business continuity, disaster recovery protection, and cloud infrastructure solutions and services, today announced the pricing of its upsized underwritten public offering of 1,600,000 units at a price to the public of $6.75 per unit. Each unit to be issued in the offering consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $7.425. The common stock and warrants are immediately separable and will be issued separately. The common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market, on May 14, 2021, under the symbols "DTST" and "DTSTW," respectively. DSC expects to receive gross proceeds of $10.8 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. In connection with the offering, the Company will effectuate a reverse split of its issued and outstanding common stock at a ratio of 1-for-40. The reverse stock split is expected to be effective at 12:01 a.m., Eastern Time, on May 14, 2021. The share numbers and pricing information in this release are adjusted to give effect to the reverse stock split.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Vornado Prices Public Offering Of $750 Million Of 5-Year And 10-Year Green Bonds

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VORNADO REALTY TRUST (VNO) - Get Report today announced that Vornado Realty L.P., the operating partnership through which Vornado Realty Trust conducts its business, has priced an offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 2.15% senior unsecured notes due June 1, 2026 and $350 million aggregate principal amount of 3.40% senior unsecured notes due June 1, 2031. Interest on the notes will be payable semi-annually on June 1 and December 1, commencing December 1, 2021. The 2026 notes were priced at 99.863% of their face amount to yield 2.179% and the 2031 notes were priced at 99.587% of their face amount to yield 3.449%. The net proceeds of approximately $743 million are intended to be allocated to Eligible Green Projects (as defined in the prospectus supplement dated May 13, 2021). Pending such allocation, the net proceeds are intended to be used for the repayment of the $675 million mortgage on theMART. Subject to customary closing conditions, the offering is expected to close on May 24, 2021.
Cambridge, MAPosted by
TheStreet

Praxis Precision Medicines Prices Public Offering Of Common Stock

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (PRAX) , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders (CNS) characterized by neuronal imbalance, today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $18.25 per share. The gross proceeds to Praxis from the offering are expected to be approximately $91.25 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. Praxis has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of its common stock.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Fluor Announces Pricing of Upsized Convertible Preferred Stock Offering

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) (the "Company” or "Fluor”) announced today that it has priced its previously announced private placement of 525,000 shares of a newly created series of convertible preferred stock, to be designated as Series A 6.50% Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock (the "Preferred Stock”). The Company has also increased the size of the offering to 525,000 shares from the previously announced 450,000 shares and has granted the initial purchasers of the Preferred Stock a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 75,000 in shares of Preferred Stock. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to redeem or repay outstanding indebtedness and for general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on May 18, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
New York City, NYRegister Citizen

Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings. Oatly Group - Malmo, Sweden, 84.4 million shares, priced $15-$17, managed by Morgan Stanley/JP Morgan. Proposed symbol Nasdaq symbol OTLY. Business: Swedish vegan food company known for its oat milk.
Lynchburg, VALynchburg News and Advance

Genworth Financial delays initial public offering of its mortgage insurance business

Henrico County-based insurance company Genworth Financial Inc. says it has postponed an offering of stock in its U.S. mortgage insurance business because of market volatility. The company, a major employer in the Lynchburg and Richmond areas, had been planning to raise as much as $541 million by offering 22.57 million shares at a price range of $20 to $24 in the business unit that sells insurance covering home mortgage loan defaults. It had set the price range for the IPO last week.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. Announces Pricing of $1.5 Billion Senior Note Offering

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS), an innovator of high-performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things, today announced that it has priced $1.5 billion in aggregate principal amount of its senior notes, consisting of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of its 0.900% Senior Notes due 2023 (the "2023 Notes”), $500 million in aggregate principal amount of its 1.800% Senior Notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes”) and $500 million in aggregate principal amount of its 3.000% Senior Notes due 2031 (the "2031 Notes” and, together with the 2023 Notes and 2026 Notes, the "Notes”), in an underwritten public offering under its effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”).
Businessfurninfo.com

Nationwide Marketing Group and Pricer Announce a Preferred Partner Program for Digital Price Tags

Nationwide Marketing Group and Pricer, a producer of electronic shelf labels (ESL), announced that Pricer has been selected as Nationwide’s preferred vendor partner for digital price tags. Through the program, Nationwide will offer Pricer’s tags to all Nationwide members directly, centralizing all ordering, invoicing, customer service and co-op submissions to create a simplified member experience.