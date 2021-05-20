newsbreak-logo
Houm Raises 8 Million Dollar Round After Y Combinator Program

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, Mexico, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Y Combinator, Goodwater Ventures, OneVC, Vast VC, Liquid2, and Myelin join their captableTech pundits like Elad Gil, Eric Wu, Austen Allred, and John Kobs are new Houm investors

Houm has recently raised USD $8 MM after their participation in the Y Combinator Winter 2021 program which they will invest in for growth and consolidation in their actual markets.

Houm started in 2018 in Chile, with the idea of the founders Benjamín Labra (CEO) and Nicolás Knockaert (COO) to disrupt the real estate industry, transforming a bureaucratic, informal and difficult process in the industry lacking technology and innovation. They saw an opportunity that could help real estate in the Latam region, and eventually, the world.

After settling, growing, and knowing the key pains and processes, international expansion was on their plans. They started their operations in Colombia in mid 2020 and their most recent opening was Mexico in January 2021.

Houm has just raised an 8 million dollars seed round, led by Y Combinator, Goodwater Ventures, OneVC, Vast VC, Liquid2, and Myelin. Tech pundits like Elad Gil, a Silicon Valley growth legend, Eric Wu, Opendoor CEO, Austen Allred, Lambda School founder, and John Kobs, Apartment list CEO and founder.

With this money Houm plans to become the main digital broker platform and service of the region, allowing people to rent, buy, sell and manage properties, maximizing their profitability through fast and 100% online processes, affordable prices, and safety guarantee on their rent payments. "In fact, 90% of our properties are leased in 30 days or less and our freelance force, the Houmers, allow us to show properties every 8 minutes everyday."

"One of the benefits our landlords most appreciate is that we pay the rent every month on the fifth, despite whether the tenant has paid or not. We can afford to do this because we have insurance that allows the landlord to be relaxed, not worried, and we handle any eviction lawsuit," says Benjamín Labra, CEO and cofounder.

Houm has 2 digit number growth and accounting with more than $300 million USD in asset management. Besides their business expanding internationally, their team has already 200 people and their freelance force of more than 200 Houmers.

Boiler Plate: Houm is an end-to-end solution that helps landlords to rent and sell their properties. It offers an online, fast and secure service that allows them to make the process up to 10 times faster, thanks to technology along with their Houmers, freelancers who use their own Houm app.

Photos: https://www.prlog.org/12870347

Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/houm-raises-8-million-dollar-round-after-y-combinator-program-301295523.html

SOURCE Houm

