Natalie Nicole Stanley leaves behind a legacy as a storyteller, an athlete and, above all, as a kind person. Stanley, a 24-year-old former student at both the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the University of Nebraska at Kearney, and a 2015 graduate of Lincoln North Star High School, died on April 20. College of Journalism and Mass Communications Dean Shari Veil said Stanley was posthumously awarded a degree from UNL after her professors checked her grades. The diploma was personally awarded to her parents, she said.