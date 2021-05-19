newsbreak-logo
Council approves city’s first flag policy

 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleProgress pride flag will be flown on all city flag poles throughout June, POW flag will continue to fly at police department. Earlier this week the Healdsburg City Council approved a city flag policy that outlines how public requests to fly specific flags will be handled and when flags will be flown at half-staff and stipulates that the progress pride flag will be flown throughout the month of June on all city flag poles and the Prisoner of War (POW) flag will be flown year round at the Healdsburg Police Department. The classic pride flag will be flown in June if the progress pride flag isn’t available.

