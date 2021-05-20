newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

James Hardie Industries Plc CEO Dr. Jack Truong Appears On Bloomberg Television And Bloomberg Radio On May 18, 2021

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 16 hours ago

James Hardie Industries plc (ASX: JHX; NYSE: JHX), the world's #1 producer and marketer of high-performance fiber cement and fiber gypsum building solutions, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Jack Truong, participated in interviews with Bloomberg Television and Bloomberg Radio on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 New York City, USA time.

To watch Dr. Truong's appearance on Bloomberg Television's "Daybreak: Australia", click here.

To listen to Dr. Truong on Bloomberg Radio, click here.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Media Release contains forward-looking statements and information that are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of James Hardie to be materially different from those expressed or implied in this release, including, among others, the risks and uncertainties set forth in Section 3 "Risk Factors" in James Hardie's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 March 2021; changes in general economic, political, governmental and business conditions globally and in the countries in which James Hardie does business; changes in interest rates; changes in inflation rates; changes in exchange rates; the level of construction generally; changes in cement demand and prices; changes in raw material and energy prices; changes in business strategy and various other factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. James Hardie assumes no obligation to update or correct the information contained in this Media Release except as required by law.

This media release has been authorized by Mr Jason Miele, Chief Financial Officer.

James Hardie Industries plc is a limited liability company incorporated in Ireland with its registered office at Europa House, 2nd Floor, Harcourt Centre, Harcourt Street, Dublin 2, D02 WR20, Ireland

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519006002/en/

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
237
Followers
13K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Elections
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bloomberg Radio#Radio On#Bloomberg Business#Ceo#Executive Producer#Chief Executive Officer#Chief Financial Officer#Jhx#Bloomberg Television#Harcourt Street#Europa House#Asx#Dr Jack Truong#Dr Truong#Hardie Industries#Business Strategy#Australia#Mr Jason Miele#Today#Harcourt Centre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

James Hardie Industries Announces 2021 Global Investor Day

James Hardie Industries plc (ASX: JHX; NYSE: JHX), the world's #1 producer and marketer of high-performance fiber cement building solutions, will hold its 2021 Global Investor Day on 25 May 2021 from 7:00am - 9:15am Sydney, Australia time (24 May 2021 from 5:00pm - 7:15pm New York City, USA time), featuring the following agenda topics:
BusinessBusiness Insider

AT&T, Discovery In Talks To Merge Media Assets: Bloomberg

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is reportedly in talks to merge its media assets with DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC (NASDAQ:DISCA). What Happened: The talks are ongoing, and a deal could be announced as soon as this week, Bloomberg reported today, citing people familiar with the matter. It is unclear what the the structure...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Aspen Technology Is Exploring Minority Stake Divestment: Bloomberg

Industrial software company Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ: AZPN) is exploring options for a potential minority stake sale involving large industrial firms and buyout funds, Bloomberg reports. Aspen manufactured software for companies in chemicals, manufacturing, energy, metals, and mining industries. Big industrial companies had considered Aspen as a potential acquisition target.
Medical & Biotechitbusinessnet.com

Tiziana Life Sciences Interview to Air on Bloomberg Television U.S. on the RedChip Money Report

Tiziana Life Sciences plc (NASDAQ: TLSA, LSE: TILS), a biotechnology company focused on innovative therapeutics for oncology, inflammation and infectious diseases, today announced an interview with CEO and CSO Dr. Kunwar Shailubhai will air on The RedChip Money Report on the Bloomberg Network in the U.S. on Saturday, May 8 at 7 p.m. local time. The RedChip Money Report airs on Bloomberg Television U.S. on Saturdays at 7 p.m. local time in approximately 73M homes.
Businessfinextra.com

Former LSE chief Rolet preps fintech Spac - Bloomberg

Former London Stock Exchange CEO Xavier Rolet is planning to get in on the fintech Spac frenzy by launching his own $300 million blank cheque company, according to Bloomberg. The US-listed special purpose acquisition company that would target investments in fintech and quantum computing firms could be unveiled within days, say Bloomberg, citing sources.
BusinessCRN

Insight President, CEO Ken Lamneck To Retire; Stock Plunges

Longtime Insight Enterprises leader Ken Lamneck plans to retire at the end of 2021 after quadrupling sales and increasing the channel giant’s stock price eight-fold. The Tempe, Ariz.-based company, No. 15 on the 2020 CRN Solution Provider 500, said it has engaged an executive search firm to identify potential successors to Lamneck from both internal and external candidates. Lamneck, 66, will continue to serve as Insight’s president and CEO until a successor has been named, and will then transition into an advisory role for the remainder of the calendar year.
EconomyAdWeek

Ogilvy Wins James Hardie Account, Releases First Creative

Ogilvy has announced that it has won the account for James Hardie, a top producer and marketer of fiber cement building solutions. With that announcement comes the release of the first creative. Ogilvy won the account earlier this year, with a remit for creative, advertising, programmatic digital, social media, public...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

James Hardie Industries Debuts Global Integrated Marketing Campaign: It's Possible™

James Hardie Industries plc (ASX: JHX; NYSE: JHX), the world's #1 producer and marketer of high-performance fiber cement building solutions, launches It's Possible™, a campaign that seeks to empower homeowners to realize their dream home. The campaign is inclusive of television commercials, programmatic digital, social media, public relations, influencer and dynamic media partnerships, and more. Starting 30 April 2021, James Hardie television commercials will begin airing in major metro markets across the United States and mark the global launch of the It's Possible™ campaign.
Businessinsideradio.com

Bloomberg And iHeartMedia Team Up To Launch Slate Of Business Podcasts.

More than a dozen new co-produced podcasts are part of a new alliance between the business news giant Bloomberg and iHeartMedia. The two companies announced they are teaming up in an exclusive multiyear partnership to co-produce and distribute new original podcasts. Under the deal, iHeart will also distribute Bloomberg’s existing slate of over 20 podcasts through the iHeartPodcast Network.
TV & Videosinsideradio.com

News Bites: Bloomberg Radio, ‘Stan the Man,’ ‘Battle Of The Bits,’ ‘La Grande 101.7.’

..Key Networks says that Bloomberg Radio programming is now on more than 400 affiliate stations, a 25% growth rate since Key Networks entered into an exclusive agreement with the news giant in October 2021 to manage all network ad sales, affiliate sales and marketing. “The results speak for themselves. In six months, Key Networks has grown Bloomberg’s existing affiliates – including virtually all major radio groups – and added new groups and stations to our portfolio,” Al Mayers, Global Head of Bloomberg TV and Radio said in a release. Dennis Green, Chief Revenue Officer, Key Networks, added, “Bloomberg provides the best content that stations in multiple formats can integrate into their programming lineup. It’s informative, relevant and best of all, quite sellable to local advertisers who want to be associated with this powerful brand.”
Businessirei.com

Digital Colony to acquire Landmark Dividend

Affiliates of Digital Colony Management, a global digital infrastructure investment firm, have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Landmark Dividend (LD), a real estate and infrastructure acquisition and development company. The transaction is valued at $972 million. LD owns, among other things, 100 percent of the membership interests in...
BusinessRadio Ink

Bloomberg/iHeart Podcast Agreement

Bloomberg Media and iHeartMedia have signed an exclusive multiyear agreement to co-produce and distribute more than a dozen new original podcasts. The agreement will also include the distribution of Bloomberg Media’s existing slate of over 20 podcasts through the iHeartPodcast Network. “Bloomberg Media continues to be one of the first,...
Businesssmarteranalyst.com

PNC Financial Receives Approval For BBVA USA Acquisition

Diversified financial services company The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) has received regulatory approval for its acquisition of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. along with its U.S. banking subsidiary. The approval included the green light from the Board of Governor of the Federal Reserve System, the Office of the Comptroller of...
Businesspulse2.com

Digital Wealth Management Company StashAway Raising $25 Million

StashAway announced recently that it is raising a $25 million Series D round of funding. These are the details. StashAway announced recently that it is raising a $25 million Series D round of funding led by Sequoia Capital India. And existing investors Eight Roads Ventures (the global investment firm backed by Fidelity International) and Square Peg (the largest venture capital fund in Australia) also participated in the round. The funding round will close in the next few months pending necessary regulatory approvals.
CollegesJohns Hopkins Newsletter

University selects Michael Bloomberg as commencement speaker

While some students understand the University’s decision, others believe Bloomberg was not the appropriate choice to deliver this year’s commencement speech. The University announced on May 14 that billionaire, philanthropist and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg will give the commencement speech for the Class of 2021 on May 27. This year will be Bloomberg’s third time as the commencement speaker.
Businesscaelusgreenroom.com

Bloomberg Media Expands Bloomberg Equality, Deepening Commitment to Covering Issues of Race, Gender, Diversity, and Fairness

May 10, 2021 /3BL Media/ – Bloomberg Media today announced the expansion of Bloomberg Equality to elevate issues of race, gender, diversity, and fairness within the governments, companies and societies that it covers. Harnessing the extensive reach of Bloomberg’s 2,700 journalists and analysts, Bloomberg Equality aims to provide data, context, and local nuance on every topic from corporate leadership and capital, to society and solutions that show the promise of progress. Content will be available on the Bloomberg Terminal and all Bloomberg Media platforms, including print, digital, social, video, streaming and OTT, broadcast, audio and events.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Merchant McIntyre Named A Top Performing Lobbying Firm By Bloomberg Government

WASHINGTON, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week Bloomberg Government named Merchant McIntyre Associates to its exclusive list of "Top Performing Lobbying Firms of 2020." This annual report analyzes more than 2,000 registered lobbying firms, identifying the top-performing agencies as measured by critical business performance metrics. Merchant McIntyre Named a...