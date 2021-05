FARGO — Universities and colleges plan to relax coronavirus prevention measures headed into the fall semester, a sign that the coronavirus pandemic is drawing to a close. North Dakota State University announced Monday, May 10, that all remote workers will return to campus by June 7. Though some teachers may require students to wear face coverings, masks will, for the most part, be optional, the university said. Facilities will run without occupancy restrictions, NDSU said in a statement.