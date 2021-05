Clinton High School senior Natalie Derrick recently signed a letter of intent to play soccer for the Hinds Community College Lady Eagles. Derrick, a six-year member of the Lady Arrows, has been a fixture on the back line, helping the Lady Arrows to a state championship appearance in 2020 and two straight North State appearances. Derrick is a multi-sport athlete as a member of both the Lady Arrow Cross Country team and the Clinton High School tennis team. She was named as the 2021 Arrow Court Queen and is a member of the National Honor Society, FCA, First Priority and Students Against Destructive Decisions. Natalie Derrick is the daughter of Alice and Greg Derrick.