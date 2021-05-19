newsbreak-logo
SourceAmerica Announces 2021 Achievement Award Winners

VIENNA ,Va., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyday heroes nationwide have been recognized by SourceAmerica® for being a positive force for inclusion of people with disabilities in the workplace.

Winners were announced and recognized this week at the organization's Virtual National Conference.

The SourceAmerica Achievement Awards honor employees, nonprofit agencies, and business partners for their exceptional work ethic, success, and leadership. Winners were announced and recognized this week at the organization's Virtual National Conference.

"Our honorees personify some of the most important characteristics any of us can bring to the workplace," said SourceAmerica Interim President and CEO Richard Belden. "From innovation and leadership to outstanding individual contributions, the Achievement Award winners prove every day that people with disabilities are essential to our nation's workforce."

Learn more about the outstanding accomplishments of the 2021 Achievement Award winners:

President's Award - Kendra ScottPalmetto Goodwill Services - North Charleston, South Carolina

The President's Award commends a non-AbilityOne® employee with a disability who works in the commercial or public sector and has exhibited outstanding leadership and exceptional character. Kendra Scott is a Line Supervisor at Joint Base Charleston. She also acts as Palmetto Goodwill's volunteer spokesperson to educate the public about the challenges faced by people with sickle cell disease. Watch Kendra's video.

Evelyne Villines Award - Corey StarksGoodwill Commercial Services - Indianapolis, Indiana

The Evelyne Villines Award honors an individual with a disability who has advanced from work on an AbilityOne contract into management (supervisory or leadership) within the nonprofit agency, or into private or government employment. Always open to improvement and hard work, Corey Starks was promoted to lead of his agency's custodial team. His supervisors call him a natural leader. Watch Corey's video.

Tom Miller Advocacy Award - Menard Martinez Adelante Development Center - Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Tom Miller Advocacy Award recognizes an employee with a disability who has demonstrated outstanding achievement and remarkable passion for self-advocacy on a local, state and/or national level. As an advocate in the nation's capital for people with disabilities, Menard Martinez met with New Mexico's entire congressional delegation, sharing his story and the importance of the government contracts that make his employment possible. Watch Menard's video.

Honor Roll for Veterans Award - Larry Robinson Nobis Enterprises, Inc. - Marietta, Georgia

The Honor Roll for Veterans award pays tribute to a veteran with a service-related disability who has exhibited outstanding achievement in their work. Larry Robinson served his nation in the U.S. Army for 21 years and has transferred those military skills to his present job at the Centers for Disease Control. In his spare time, Robinson volunteers for the Wounded Warrior Project. Watch Larry's video.

William M. Usdane Award -Lysander Jones Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin and Metropolitan Chicago - Great Lakes, Illinois

The William M. Usdane Award celebrates an AbilityOne Program employee with a disability who has exhibited outstanding achievement and exceptional character. Among Lysander Jones's many accomplishments during his tenure with Goodwill is his attendance record. He has worked more than 500 shifts without missing a single day - a record that no other employee has come close to reaching. Watch Lysander's video.

Milton Cohen Leadership Award - Richard Gilmartin Global Connections to Employment, Inc. - Pensacola, Florida

The Milton Cohen Leadership Award pays tribute to an individual within the AbilityOne community of nonprofit agencies, or anyone previously retired within the past year, who has shown national leadership within or on behalf of the AbilityOne Program, made an impact across the entire AbilityOne community, and increased employment opportunities for people with disabilities. Richard Gilmartin spent more than 40 years as a leader, mentor, and advocate, championing the AbilityOne Program and the growth of employment opportunities for people with disabilities. He continues to champion issues important to the disability community even after his retirement in 2020. Watch Richard's video.

Innovation Award InspiriTec, Inc. - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

The Innovation Award honors a nonprofit agency in the SourceAmerica network that developed novel work methods, products, or services during the COVID-19 pandemic to keep their doors open and their workers employed. In response to the pandemic, InspiriTec rapidly pivoted their Contact Center and IT Help Desk services from in-office to an at-home setting, successfully transitioning 570 employees in just 15 calendar days. Watch their video.

Business Partnership Award - Yamada North America - South Charleston, Ohio Nominated by TAC Industries, Inc. - Springfield, Ohio

The Business Partnership Award honors a commercial business that has partnered with a SourceAmerica-affiliated nonprofit agency to increase employment opportunities for people with disabilities. Yamada North America partners with TAC Industries, Inc., to employ people with disabilities. Eight other businesses in the region have followed Yamada's example and now also work with TAC's Community Employment Program. Watch their video.

About SourceAmericaSourceAmerica connects government and corporate customers to a national network of approximately 700 nonprofit agencies that hire a talented segment of the workforce - people with disabilities. Established in 1974, SourceAmerica is committed to increasing economic and social inclusion and advocating for a more accessible future of work for people with differing abilities. As a leading job creator within the disability community and distinguished as an AbilityOne authorized enterprise, SourceAmerica harnesses the momentum and boosts the capability of its network and customers. To learn more, visit SourceAmerica.org and follow the organization on Facebook (@SourceAmerica), Twitter (@SourceAmerica), Instagram (@SourceAmerica), and LinkedIn (@SourceAmerica).

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sourceamerica-announces-2021-achievement-award-winners-301295517.html

SOURCE SourceAmerica

