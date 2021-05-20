newsbreak-logo
Advent Technologies Announces Date For First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (ADN) ("Advent"), an innovation-driven company in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Thursday, May 20, 2021 and will host a conference call the same day, Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 9:00 AM ET to discuss its results.

To access the call please dial (866) 498-0631 from the United States, or (873) 415-0202 from outside the U.S. The conference call I.D. number is 2763459. Participants should dial in 5 to 10 minutes before the scheduled time.

A replay of the call can also be accessed via phone through June 3, 2021 by dialing (800) 585-8367 from the U.S., or (416) 621-4642 from outside the U.S. The conference I.D. number is 2763459.

About Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a U.S. corporation that develops, manufactures, and assembles critical components for fuel cells and advanced energy systems in the renewable energy sector. Advent is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with offices in the San Francisco Bay Area and Europe. With 120-plus patents (issued and pending) for its fuel cell technology, Advent holds the IP for next-gen high-temperature proton exchange membranes (HT-PEM) that enable various fuels to function at high temperatures under extreme conditions - offering a flexible 'Any Fuel. Anywhere' option for the automotive, maritime, aviation and power generation sectors. www.advent.energy

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519006001/en/

