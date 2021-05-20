Homestyle cooking served with a side of small town hospitality
Diners are a respected icon of American culture. In Montana, almost every small town across the state lays claim to having one. Typically, you can count on delicious food with no mystery ingredients, served straight up without some fancy plating. When you’re seated at a diner, the likelihood of rubbing elbows with the locals is high. If you find yourself passing through the town of Harrison (population 103), you can’t miss the Town Haul Diner, with its bright yellow front and the word “Diner” spelled out in red.mtstandard.com