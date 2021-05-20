newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrison, MT

Homestyle cooking served with a side of small town hospitality

By DONNIE SEXTON The Last Best Plates
Montana Standard
 11 hours ago

Diners are a respected icon of American culture. In Montana, almost every small town across the state lays claim to having one. Typically, you can count on delicious food with no mystery ingredients, served straight up without some fancy plating. When you’re seated at a diner, the likelihood of rubbing elbows with the locals is high. If you find yourself passing through the town of Harrison (population 103), you can’t miss the Town Haul Diner, with its bright yellow front and the word “Diner” spelled out in red.

mtstandard.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrison, MT
Local
Montana Lifestyle
Local
Montana Food & Drinks
State
Minnesota State
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Restaurants
City
Cardwell, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Citizen#Camping#Food Drink#Home Cooking#French Food#Meat Pies#Lunch#Local Food#Bozeman Diners#American#The Town Haul Diner#Big Timber#Harrison High School#Helena#Madrid Cattle Company#Ranchland Packing#Wheat Montana#Angus#The In Out Burger#Montana Office Of Tourism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Montana StatePosted by
Only In Montana

From Classic Diner Fare To Delicious Fine Dining, Montana’s Midway Grill & Brews Has Something For Everyone

It can’t be easy opening a business during a global pandemic, especially a restaurant. But we’ve seen quite a few new Montana restaurant open their doors in recent months, and for that, we are thankful. Recently, Midway Grill & Brews officially opening in Billings after many frustrating delays. But all it takes is one meal […] The post From Classic Diner Fare To Delicious Fine Dining, Montana’s Midway Grill & Brews Has Something For Everyone appeared first on Only In Your State.
Montana Statermef.org

A Montana Elk Story – An RMEF Film

Brad Treu of Mathews Archery faces the challenges of western bowhunting in Big Sky Country. An absolute monster bull proves to be a formidable adversary and surprise outcomes are the result of skill and opportunity. As the story goes, nothing good comes easy. Mathews Archery — http://mathewsinc.com/​​​. Browning Firearms —...
Montana StatePosted by
Only In Montana

Whitefish City Beach Is A Beachfront Attraction In Montana You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over Again

Montana summers fly by in the blink of an eye. In a state where it’s possible (and probable) that we’ll see snow in June, it’s easy to appreciate the warm sunshine and long, beautiful days. This summer, we hope you’ll stick around and explore a little more of Big Sky Country. Start by heading to […] The post Whitefish City Beach Is A Beachfront Attraction In Montana You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over Again appeared first on Only In Your State.
Montana StateMissoulian

Letter to the editor: Meat giveaway for Montana veterans

This letter is to all veterans and their families who reside in Missoula and all surrounding areas. On May 30, from 9 to 11 a.m., the Montana Veterans Meat Locker from Billings will be in the parking lot of 2275 N. Reserve St. to give free bags of meat to Montana veterans and families. This will be domestic and wild game. The processing is aid for Montana Veterans Meat Locker. It is made possible by Montana hunters and ranchers.
Montana StateKHQ Right Now

Students prepare to take over Montana's family farms

MISSOULA, Mont. - Agriculture is essential to Montana's economy and the industry's future is up in the air. But on Missoula County Public School's 100 acres of land, students like Big Sky High School Senior, Colter McWilliams, are learning skills they can use anywhere. “It’s really taught me to work...
Montana StatePosted by
The Moose 95.1 FM

Montana Indoor Sports Closing Their Doors

This news came out of nowhere and hopefully someone will keep this incredible place going. Montana Indoor Sports announced today on their Facebook that they will be closing their doors effectively immediately and all of their services and leagues will be shut down. Credit: Montana Indoor Sports via Facebook. The...
Montana Statevoicesofmontana.com

Aquatic Invasive Species In Montana Waters

Download file | Play in new window | Duration: 17:20. What can Montana boaters do to put an end to aquatic invasive species entering our state? In recent years, the invasive Quagga and Zebra Mussels have been found in Montana waters and there’s been an increased effort to completely clear them out by Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks. Click on the podcast to hear from the Montana FWP Aquatic Invasive Species Bureau’s Liz Lodman learn what exactly they’ve been doing and what still needs to be done to keep these mussels out for good.
Montana Stateravallirepublic.com

Montana reports 52 COVID-19 cases in Sunday update

Montana reported 52 COVID-19 cases in an update Sunday to the state case mapping and information website. Statewide, there are 1,036 active cases and a total of 1,598 Montanans have died because of COVID-19. Total cases in Montana have reached 110,685. The number of vaccine doses administered had reached 770,993...
Montana StateBillings Gazette

Letter to the editor: Montana needs Tester’s Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act

Montana contains countless miles of cool, clean rivers that provide world-class fishing opportunities attracting anglers from across the country. Looking at the wealth of opportunity found here today, many anglers would be hard pressed to imagine there was a time that was any different. However, the legendary status that Montana’s fisheries hold in many anglers’ minds is a direct result of strong conservation efforts enacted by local Montanans.
Madison County, MTmadisoniannews.com

Take a seat

After more than a year without much to speak of re: community art projects, artists around the county have signed up to not only create beautiful pieces of art, but also benefit the Madison Valley Medical Center Foundation. MVMC Foundation Executive Director Dawn Conklin recently announced that a dozen artists...
Madison County, MTBozeman Daily Chronicle

Campsites around Cliff and Wade Lakes to require online reservations

Visitors planning to stay at three popular campgrounds in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest will be required to reserve spots ahead of time starting next week. Sites at the Cliff Point, Wade Lake and Madison River campgrounds in Madison County must be reserved online beginning May 14, largely due to an influx of visitors to public lands last summer, according to Forest Service officials.