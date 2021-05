Because semiconductors are a key component in electrical vehicles (EVs), the ongoing global chip shortage poses a major challenge for the EV industry. However, the relatively better capacity of STMicroelectronics (STM) and Renesas (RNECF) to supply semiconductors to EV manufacturers we think position them for enviable gains in the near term. Read on.The manufacturing of electrical vehicles (EVs) has slowed significantly due to a global shortage of semiconductor chips. However, many semiconductor companies are now ramping up their production to meet the rising demand. So, the supply challenge may not exist for the EV industry for much longer. According to Meticulous Analysis, the electric vehicle market is expected to grow at a 33.6% CAGR of between 2020 - 2027, to hit $2.5billion by 2027.