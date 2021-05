Antarctica doesn’t belong to any one country and the continent does not have a permanent population. Instead, Antarctica is filled with researchers and staff (a maximum of 10,000 of them live there in the summer) from dozens of countries around the world, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t hold significance on the world stage — it is, after all, one of the places that is the most affected by the climate crisis. That’s why American journalist Evan Townsend created True South, the new flag to represent the continent and its eclectic community.