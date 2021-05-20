‘The [Only] Place For Steak’ In MN is Worth The Trip

Velouté is the French term for velvety. This sauce begins with a “roux blond” and is traditionally enriched with veal stock, although for modern uses chicken, fish, or vegetable stocks are often substituted. The velvety liquid may be served over pan-fried pork or veal cutlets, or used as a base for creamy soups.Velouté is the French term for velvety. This classic sauce, which was codified by Escoffier as one of the foundational “sauces mères,” begins with a buttery “roux blond” and is traditionally enriched with veal stock, although for modern uses chicken, fish, or vegetable stocks are often substituted. The velvety liquid may be served over pan-fried pork or veal cutlets, or as a base for creamy soups.