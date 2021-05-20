Summer Game Fest 2021 begins on June 10, will feature ‘more than a dozen world premieres and announcements’

Sheffield Doc/Fest, the key UK documentary event, has revealed its full line-up for this year, including an international competition comprised of 11 features. Those titles are: Charm Circle by Nira Burstein (USA, World Premiere); Rancho by Pedro Speroni (Argentina, World Premiere); Factory to the Workers by Srđan Kovačević (Croatia, World Premiere); Summer by Vadim Kostrov (Russia, World Premiere); Equatorial Constellations by Silas Tiny (São Tomé and Príncipe/Portugal, World Premiere); From the 84 Days by Philipp Hartmann (Germany/Bolivia, World Premiere); This Stained Dawn by Anam Abbas (Pakistan, World Premiere); Nũhũ Yãg Mũ Yõg Hãm: This Land Is Our Land! by Isael Maxakali, Sueli Maxakali, Carolina Canguçu and Roberto Romero (Brazil, International Premiere); White on White by Viera Čákanyová (Czech Republic/Slovakia, International Premiere); Double Layered Town / Making a Song to Replace Our Positions by Komori Haruka and Seo Natsumi (Japan, International Premiere); and My Dear Spies by Vladimir Léon (France, UK Premiere).