Summer Game Fest 2021 begins on June 10, will feature ‘more than a dozen world premieres and announcements’

By Cale Michael
msn.com
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGeoff Keighley, executive producer of several events and host of The Game Awards, is bringing Summer Game Fest back in a new, condensed format, starting on June 10 with its “Kick Off Live!” broadcast. The event, which is presented in part by Amazon’s Prime Gaming, will run throughout June and...

