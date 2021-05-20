Jeremy Irvine Is In Negotiations To Play Alan Scott In Green Lantern Series
Jeremy Irvine Is In Negotiations To Play Alan Scott In Green Lantern Series. In 1940, Martin Nodell created Alan Scott as DC's first Green Lantern. However, Alan has been overshadowed by Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps in the subsequent decades. Regardless, HBO Max's Green Lantern series is revisiting almost all of its Lanterns, including Alan. Now, Deadline is reporting that Jeremy Irvine is currently in talks with HBO Max to play Alan Scott in the series.