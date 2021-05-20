Jeremy Irvine Is In Negotiations To Play Alan Scott In Green Lantern Series

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. It was recently confirmed that American Horror Story cast member Finn Whitrock will play Guy Gardner on HBO Max’s Green Lantern series, which has been in development since October 2020. For many DC Comics aficionados, the announcement was likely met with excitement, but it might have been a little confusing to more casual fans of superhero movies or DC TV shows who grew up knowing John Stewart, Hal Jordan, or other famous Emerald Knights as their Green Lantern. If you identify with these people, you can count on us to guide you through this blackest night and into a brighter day with the following essential facts about Guy Gardner, starting with how he came into possession of that powerful ring.