newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Jeremy Irvine Is In Negotiations To Play Alan Scott In Green Lantern Series

SuperHeroHype
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJeremy Irvine Is In Negotiations To Play Alan Scott In Green Lantern Series. In 1940, Martin Nodell created Alan Scott as DC’s first Green Lantern. However, Alan has been overshadowed by Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps in the subsequent decades. Regardless, HBO Max’s Green Lantern series is revisiting almost all of its Lanterns, including Alan. Now, Deadline is reporting that Jeremy Irvine is currently in talks with HBO Max to play Alan Scott in the series.

www.superherohype.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Finn Wittrock
Person
Geoff Johns
Person
Jeremy Irvine
Person
Greg Berlanti
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Lanterns#The Green Lantern Corps#Dc Comics#Green Lantern Series#Play Alan Scott#Adventures#Angel#Gay Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV Seriesboundingintocomics.com

HBO Max Green Lantern Series Finds Its Guy Gardner – Ryan Reynolds Reacts!

With The Green Lantern series on HBO Max officially casting its Guy Gardner, former Hal Jordan actor Ryan Reynolds gave his social media followers his facetious reaction to the news. Deadline broke the news that American Horror Story actor Finn Wittrock, who co-starred in the series alongside Quicksilver actor Evan...
TV SeriesMovieWeb

HBO Max's Green Lantern Series Will Have a Gay Lead in Its DC Superhero Ensemble

The Green Lantern TV series currently in the works for HBO Max will, indeed, feature a gay version of the iconic DC Comics superhero. The show has been in the works for some time now but has finally been gaining some true momentum as of late. Finn Wittrock recently signed on to play Guy Gardner, just one of the versions of the character who will be part of the festivities. But another yet-to-be-cast actor will be playing a different version, who will be an open member of the LGBTQ community.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Guy Gardner: 5 Things To Know About The Green Lantern Character From The Comics

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. It was recently confirmed that American Horror Story cast member Finn Whitrock will play Guy Gardner on HBO Max’s Green Lantern series, which has been in development since October 2020. For many DC Comics aficionados, the announcement was likely met with excitement, but it might have been a little confusing to more casual fans of superhero movies or DC TV shows who grew up knowing John Stewart, Hal Jordan, or other famous Emerald Knights as their Green Lantern. If you identify with these people, you can count on us to guide you through this blackest night and into a brighter day with the following essential facts about Guy Gardner, starting with how he came into possession of that powerful ring.
Comicsmultiversitycomics.com

“Green Lantern” #2

“Green Lantern,” under the pen of Geoffrey Thorne, started off with one of the most promising issues of ‘Infinite Frontier.’ In its second issue, the title has somehow blown out the scope even further, and incorporated a, frankly, shocking amount of DC lore into the book. Be warned, spoilers follow.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Green Lantern: Finn Wittrock Talks "Kinda Daunting" Audition & More

Late last month, viewers learned American Horror Story star Finn Wittrock was going to from the "Murphyverse" to patrolling the DC universe as Guy Gardner aka Green Lantern in Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, and Seth Grahame-Smith's upcoming HBO Max series based on the "Green Lantern" universe of DC Comics characters. Though described as a hulking mass of masculinity and "an embodiment of 1980s hyper-patriotism," Wittrock's Gardner (much like in the comics) still finds a way to be likable. Now, we're learning some more details on the series from Wittrock- specifically, how he ended up with the role.
MoviesComing Soon!

Zack Snyder Shows First Photo of Justice League’s Green Lantern

Fans got a taste of what Zack Snyder had in store for the DCEU when the director’s cut of Justice League released earlier this year. Recently, the director shared a photo of what his version of the iconic Green Lantern would have looked like had he made it into the film.
MoviesMovieWeb

#ReleaseTheGreenLanternScene Trends Again After Zack Snyder Reveals His Green Lantern

DC fans are again calling for Warner Bros. to #ReleaseTheGreenLanternScene after Zack Snyder revealed a screenshot from the axed segment. Originally, Snyder had actor Wayne T. Carr brought in to portray John Stewart's Green Lantern in the ending of Justice League. Though Carr was on set and had shot the scene in character, Snyder was forced to axe it completely in place of Martian Manhunter as the studio had other big plans in store for Green Lantern.
Comicscomic-watch.com

Green Lantern #2: The Adventure Truly Begins

A Guardian of the Universe lies dead, and the universe teeters on the brink of war. As the summit of the United Planets and the Green Lantern Corps falls into chaos, an even bigger threat looms. With John Stewart reassigned to the role of an ambassador, a surprise appearance by one of the newest Green Lanterns may be all that stands between the Corps and oblivion. (Spoiler: it’s Far Sector’s Jo Mullein.)