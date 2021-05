DC’s film about the Clown Prince of Crime won the actor the Oscar for Best Actor in 2020. Joker was one of the films of 2019. The film about the origins of the Clown Prince of Crime directed by Todd Phillips not only won over the public but also got 11 nominations for the awards Oscar and two took: Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix and Best original soundtrack. The title also grossed more than a billion dollars worldwide. Therefore, it was not surprising that there was talk of a possible sequel. In November 2019, THR published that the second installment was already in development. However, shortly after, DeadlineIt stated that, at that time, there was no agreement to carry out the project. Now, the first-mentioned medium returns to talk about Joker 2 and, as indicated, the sequel is still among the plans of Warner Bros.