Stars of hit Japan 'contract marriage' show to wed for real

By YURI KAGEYAMA, Associated Press
msn.com
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — Actors Gen Hoshino and Yui Aragaki, who played offbeat but endearing lovers in a hit Japanese TV show, are really getting married. The couple announced their life-imitates-art decision in a joint statement posted Wednesday on Aragaki’s Instagram. “We would like to announce that we, Gen Hoshino and...

