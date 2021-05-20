newsbreak-logo
17-year-old dies week after Marion County kidnapping, shootout between suspect, officers

By Savannah Eadens, oregonlive.com
msn.com
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA 17-year-old who was airlifted last week from the scene of a shootout between law enforcement officers and a man suspected of kidnapping the teen has died, troopers say. Kenneth Peden III, the man accused in the kidnapping, is expected to be charged Friday in the teen’s death. Court records filed last week allege Peden tried to kill the teen and seriously injured the teen using a handgun.

