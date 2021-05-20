17-year-old dies week after Marion County kidnapping, shootout between suspect, officers

On Wednesday, on May 12, 2021, law enforcement officers from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Silverton Police Department became involved in a vehicle pursuit of a possible kidnapping suspect. While in pursuit of the white Ford F150, an occupant in the involved vehicle fired multiple rounds toward police as they traveled through the city of Silverton. The vehicle finally came to a stop on Highway 214 near Forest Ridge Road NE where the suspect exchanged gunfire with involved officers. The male driver of the Ford F-150 was detained by law enforcement; the female passenger was transported by Life Flight from the scene with life threatening injuries. Multiple police vehicles were struck by gunfire during the incident, no law enforcement officers were injured. A Marion County Sheriff’s Office Deputy and two Silverton Police Officers were involved in the shooting. Pursuant to Marion County Senate Bill 111 protocols, the Oregon State Police will be leading the investigation into the incident and the involved law enforcement officers will be placed on Administrative Leave. Oregon State Police is requesting anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call the Oregon State Police Northern Command Center at 1-800-442-0776 or *OSP refer to OSP Case #SP21-126472.